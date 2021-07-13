CNBC ranks Virginia as the best 2021 business condition in the United States





Virginia topped CNBC’s 2021 US Business Best State Rankings, boasting a strong workforce and a strong education system. The Commonwealth has also been the first state to win consecutive victories, with the highest honors since the previous review of CNBC in 2019.

CNBC scores all 50 states in 10 competitive categories, including infrastructure, economy, living expenses, and access to capital, and assigns each attribute based on how often each state uses it as a selling point in economic development marketing materials. I evaluated it.

Talking to house speaker Eileen Filler-Corn and several other members of the Virginia General Assembly near Norfolk’s busy harbor, Norsam said, “Virginia’s workers, education system, diversity commitment, and strong business. We welcomed the results as “a proof of the environment.” “

He has used recent investments in broadband internet, increased teacher salaries, expanded early childhood education, community colleges and green energy as factors to keep Virginia at the top for the second time in a row.

“Virginia proves that when it treats people correctly, it’s not only good for everything, but good for business,” Northam said. “Our future path is no longer clear. We need to support our business and economy and maintain these policies that we all know are open and welcoming.”

Virginia received high marks for education, workforce, access to capital, ease of business, and overall economic health, but was half-hearted in terms of living and business costs.

But overall, the Commonwealth scored the highest, with North Carolina in second and Utah in third. This year’s bottom out: Alaska.

Citing census data, CNBC found that 39% of Virginia workers have a bachelor’s degree or higher. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Virginia ranks third in the country with the highest concentration of science, technology, engineering, and match workers.

CNBC correspondent Scott Korn said, “This year’s survey will always be a verdict on which states are best prepared to successfully break out of the pandemic. Virginia reveals in its score. It ’s a winner. ” “Not only do companies have the coveted talents, but they have also taken a big step in the area of ​​inclusiveness, which is especially important this year.”

Maryland finished 12th, but still outperformed Virginia in the infrastructure and innovation category. In particular, Maryland jumped 19 points from the 31st slot in 2019, making the biggest year-over-year improvement in any state.

DC was not part of CNBC’s work.

Jeff Clabaugh of WTOP contributed to this report.

