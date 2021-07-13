Backtrack Releases New Integration with Google Cloud for Podcast Audience and Engagement Data





Austin, Texas-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Backtracks, a technology infrastructure platform for end-to-end podcast management, advertising, and data analytics, today announced a new collaboration with Google Cloud and Google Data Studio. This collaboration between Backtracks and Google Cloud will allow users to combine the benefits of Google with the power of Backtracks to reach new levels of data visibility and integration across multiple data sources.

Backtrack The Podcast Analytics and Ads Connector for Google Data Studio allows publishers, advertisers and agencies to create custom reports and dashboards for podcast analytics and ad data. This includes the ability to combine podcast data with additional sources such as Google’s systems and properties, Facebook, LinkedIn and other data.

The Backtracks Google Data Studio Connector saves enterprises time and resources building integrations with the API-driven Backtracks API. The backtrack provided in the default report is fully customizable, allowing users to drag and drop additional data and reorganize and change themes and color schemes. Basically, you can add data without a developer.

Backtracks co-founder and CEO Jonathan Gil said integrating Backtracks podcasts and audio analytics technology with Google Data Studio, the easiest and best free online reporting tool, is the next move that Backtracks needs to do. I will. Users can combine data for seamless analysis and combine it with one of the most widely used reporting tools, enabling better decision making in a visual and time-saving way. ..

Google Data Studio is a free dashboard solution that allows anyone to perform advanced data analysis and visualization tasks, transforming data into informative, readable, easy-to-share, and fully customizable dashboards and reports. ..

Data Studio makes it easy to report data from a variety of sources without programming.

It’s easy to share your insights with individuals, teams, and the world. Invite others to view and edit the report, or send a link. To tell your data story as widely as possible by embedding reports on other pages such as Google Sites, blog posts, marketing articles, and annual reports.

About Backtracks Backtracks is the leading technology infrastructure platform for end-to-end podcast management, advertising, and data analytics. Through its product suite of turnkey tools and data analytics solutions, the company delivers technology to publishers, brands and advertisers to better attract, reach and understand target audiences while providing a great listening experience for listeners. Gain deep insight. Founded in 2016 by engineers Jonathan Gil and Kevin Wright, Backtracks modernizes podcast media by providing podcasters and advertisers with tools to measure, discover, and monetize content and data. Is our mission. The company empowers thousands of podcasts and audio partners, including Wondery, McKinsey & Company, Stratfor, Samsung, Mediahuis, OECD, Memphis Grizzlies and NASA.

See backtracks.fm for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005102/en/Backtracks-Releases-New-Integration-with-Google-Cloud-for-Podcast-Audience-and-Engagement-Data The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos