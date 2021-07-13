Texas Tech Survive the Pandemic with Innovation and Adaptability





Texas Tech University (TTU), like all other educational institutions in the country, is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with students taking online classes and staff and managers at home, closed or severely restricted. I work in a communal facility such as a restaurant that has been established. However, over the course of this challenge and challenge, the TTU Dining Team decided to redesign its already state-of-the-art retail-focused campus food service program to meet the needs of students navigating new things. Proven to be adaptable and positive. Campus environment.

Innovation included adding technology solutions, reformulating and simplifying menus, while tailoring the dietary planning approach to meet customer preferences and better meet pandemic needs. It was. For these reasons, Texas Tech Hospitality Services is recognized as a Best of Show winner in the FM 2021 Best Concept Awards program.

While the TTU had the advantage of being located in Texas, at the forefront of pandemic deregulation, it rarely meant a return to normal business for Lubbock’s major public research universities. The number of top-line registrants this spring is fairly stable, but the number of students on campus has dropped from 8,200 before Pandemic to about 7,400 last year, compared to 38,209 in 2019. .. Nonetheless, the number of meal plans actually sold surged from 13,500 in 2019 to over 17,600 this spring. This included 7,411 traditional on-campus dining plans and 10,204 commuting and faculty plans as the program coordinated its approach.

Carcrodriguez, managing director of hospitality services, explained that he was not initially promoting commuting plans. Instead, we focused on campus residents and, like many other college programs, benefited from the struggle of rows of local restaurants near the campus that many did not reopen. .. However, after that, he opened up his commuting plan and renewed his commuting plan, saying that he could basically buy for $ 50 instead of the previous $ 200 to $ 300 threshold. There was some success there. It was like making it a little easier for people to buy and use our plans.

Texas Tech Hospitality Service

Rigorous procedures have been implemented over the past year and a half to maintain safety, including social distance, while the dining program seeks to maintain as much commitment as possible to service and menu diversity.

Mobile

In addition, the mobile ordering option has been expanded to allow mobile orders that can be picked up all day during the posted service hours at all open locations.

We must believe that we lived right! Rodriguez laughs. I decided that I needed to move to mobile ordering 6-8 months before COVID, so I registered with Tapingo, which is now Grubhub, but initially took a very conservative approach, with few locations and options. was. Fortunately, however, I decided to expand it to all operations.

When the COVID occurred, its expansion was well underway, so we only moved the entire program strictly online, with about 80% of the program already on the mobile ordering platform at the start of the pandemic, and the rest already. I pointed out that it was on a mobile ordering platform. I adapted immediately.

The first expansion of the mobile ordering option increased system usage by 75%, but it was basically 100% as it was the only way to order at that time after the COVID hit.

One of the major advantages TTU Dining had in dealing with the effects of the pandemic was that the program was retail-oriented and had only one all-you-can-eat store. The network service style of the c-store outlets on the Minimarket campus was already ready for takeaway and mobile orders, which allowed us to adapt more quickly to new contingencies.

In our large-scale business, we niche out the space that students can enter, [pick up their mobile orders] Rodriguez adds, a kind of one-in / one-out base for controlling capacity. We have had a lot of success with this. Because we were creating one-on-one opportunities for our students. [otherwise] The classes were mostly online, so I was trapped in their room.

Renewal of menu

Advances in the implementation of mobile orders have allowed the program to quickly focus on other areas when a COVID hit, limiting contact and speeding up service. Service hours for 2020-21 have been reduced in some locations, but on-campus dining options are Monday through Friday from 7 am to 11:45 pm, Saturday and Sunday at 9 am Available from to 11:45 pm and only available everywhere. Mobile order from 8 pm to closing. But not everything remained open, with 14 places closed in the fall and 16 places closed in the spring. This includes academic kiosks, food trucks, and several retail stores in the Students’ Union building.

In addition, to address labor shortages and speed up services, hospitality services have moved away from traditional proprietary menus to a concept that features menu rotation.

Thankfully, we were already doing the mobile part, so we were able to focus most of our efforts on shrinking the menu and retrieving the customization part, Rodriguez commented. One of the most successful was the Asian Hibachi concept. [Khans Mongolian Grill at The Commons], I went to some kind of Panda Express model. The revamped Khans offers two sets of entrances and one vegetarian option that change daily, rather than extensive customization. This provides versatility, but significantly reduces the effort required to operate it. This was a major consideration in addition to the need to limit the customer’s time. Spent in the server area.

In fact, everywhere, menus have been scaled down to enable efficient, safe and fast operation while offering customers pleasing choices.

We quickly identified the top two and three movers from order history and speed. With a focus on creating this all together, it has been very successful. Rodriguez is proud to be careful.I was saved because I was suffering from labor pains [while dealing with] The number of people who chose to stay on campus. We got over it, but I hope I never have to experience such a thing again in my life!

Looking for labor

Meanwhile, labor remains an looming issue for next year, and the department is looking at all sources for potential employees. For example, we have created a recruitment coordinator position to handle student recruitment rigorously. This is a source of workforce for traditional campus dining programs that have been declining in recent years to help students focus on completing coursework and graduating as soon as possible, reducing part-time time. Work of time.

We’ve raised student salaries from $ 10, added free meals and room and board support, and strengthened scholarships, all of which are for those who consider working for hours with as much flexibility as possible. I hope it will attract you. Rodriguez offers an offer that some students may not know is available.

Nonetheless, he and his team are developing different approaches this fall to deal with different labor supply contingencies. With a sufficient number of employees, the university plans to return to face-to-face instruction as a major academic approach next year, so it plans to return to normal.

However, there is also Plan B to address the potential labor shortage.

We [continue with] With reduced menu [fewer] Rodriguez explains that it is an option and will continue to rely on mobile orders. We planned to create a very robust pickup and go program through grab and go and continue with it. [Meanwhile], In all you want to eat, we had a booking system, and we believe we’ll continue with some of it.Fortunately, we didn’t build much of your own kind [in the all-you-care-to-eat facility], This is also a small part of our entire program, so students will not be particularly missing or redone.

Another efficiency improvement initiative is expected to be a change in the mobile ordering menu.

Rodriguez explains that in some places only certain concepts are available, in which case the entire menu will not be available at certain times of the day. For example, the mobile ordering and pick-up component can be a bit more robust due to the slightly longer supper time, as opposed to lunch, where everyone is trying to eat at the same time.

Mobile ordering is not the only technology solution that TTU Dining is considering to maintain a level of service that customers will appreciate. In another pre-pandemic foresight similar to the fall / winter 2019 mobile order expansion, the program secured a state contract to buy high-tech perishables vending machines directly from manufacturers.

Similar to HelloFresh, but decided to create it myself. As part of the kiosk’s footprint, we roll out a pickup box that resembles an Amazon locker, along with allowing students to take mobile orders with a separate code. Deploy them to one of the busiest operations and see how it works. You can decide if it works there and make it work everywhere.

