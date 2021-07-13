Ring end-to-end encryption is being rolled out globally





Amazon-owned company announced Tuesday that ring-end-to-end encryption for video streams has left a technical preview, made available to US users, and is now being rolled out globally. The opt-in feature allows you to view the video stream only on registered iOS or Android devices. That is, the ring does not have access to its footage, even if it is needed.

This feature works with 13 ring cameras. Check out the complete list of compatible models and follow the steps on how to set up end-to-end encryption on the Ring website. According to that page, the ring’s battery-powered video doorbell and camera do not support end-to-end encryption.

Invokes the end-to-end encryption settings menu.Image: Ring

End-to-end encryption is good news for customers who want to keep their footage inaccessible. For example, if the ring is turned on, you will not be able to hand over the captured video to law enforcement agencies. Ring first announced end-to-end encryption for video in September 2020 and launched a technical preview in January.

In addition to end-to-end encryption, Ring introduces new features to help customers protect their accounts. Ring now supports authentication apps when using two-step verification to provide additional security to your account. This is more secure than SMS. The company also deploys CAPTCHAs in both the Ring and Neighbors apps. This will prevent bots and spammers from logging into your account.

Ring also makes it easy to transfer ownership of a used Ring device. Currently, this process requires you to call the Rings Customer Service department, but within a few weeks you will be able to transfer ownership of your used device directly from the Ring app to yourself.

Fixed: End-to-end encryption is supported on 13 ring cameras instead of 12. We apologize for the error.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/13/22574629/ring-end-to-end-encryption-video-streams-us-global

