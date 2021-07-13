Jeep now sells windshields made from the same glass as your iPhone





Corning Gorilla Glass is best known for its use in mobile phones, tablets and other gadgets. Currently listed on some Jeep windshields.

Gorilla Glass protects the displays of most smartphones, tablets and smartwatches on the market today. Today, the car legend Jeep has partnered with Gorilla Glass creator Corning to offer custom windshields made from the same material.

Most people don’t spend a lot of time thinking about the glass that covers the screen of their cell phone, but it’s an integral part of any device. It helps prevent annoying scratches, removes cracks and shattered displays, and needs to be touched comfortably for hours every day. There are several companies that make glass for mobile phones and other gadgets, but most of the time this is Corning’s dominated market. Founded in 1851, Corning’s glass history, known for helping create light bulbs and fiber optic cables, goes far beyond its use on iPhone and Android devices. Thanks to its new partnership with Jeep, it is now expanding into the automotive world.

According to the Mopar website, Corning Gorilla Glass windshields are now available for purchase on the 2017-2021 Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator trucks. If someone is interested in buying for themselves, they need to be prepared to pay a fair amount. The standard version is currently available for $ 793 through some Jeep dealers and third-party glass installers. Some models have built-in antennas, priced at $ 820, up to $ 927 including surround heaters and forward cameras, and up to $ 932 including antennas, heaters, and cameras. Older Jeep owners can get a standard Gorilla Glass windshield for $ 645 (available on the 2007-2018 Wrangler).

Benefits of using gorilla glass for the windshield

It’s certainly not a small amount to pay for an upgraded windshield, but given all the benefits of Gorilla Glass, the high cost may be worth it. There are three important areas of protection that Mopar emphasizes on these windshields, the first being a sharp impact. In this regard, Mopar states that the Gorilla Glass design helps protect against “small sharp stone impacts,” radial cracks, and cracks that can penetrate the outer glass layer. It also provides protection against dull impacts such as small debris and damage from cracked stars. And last but not least, the Gorilla Glass windshield is against the biaxial deflection often caused by large hail and stones that create long cracks coming from the center point. It is said to provide sufficient protection.

These gorilla glass windshields are currently limited to two series of jeep cars, but keep in mind that this isn’t the first time Corning has lent gorilla glass to an automaker. In 2019, the company partnered with Ford to create a Gorilla Glass windshield for the F-150. This is clearly a niche that Corning is interested in investigating further, and given how reliable Gorilla Glass is for smartphones over the years, it’s a pretty exciting prospect.

Source: Mopar

