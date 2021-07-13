Google seeks reconciliation with Putin’s allies amid imminent fines





Alphabet Inc.’s Google seeks out-of-court settlement following Russia’s decision to unblock YouTube accounts on TV channels owned by U.S.-approved supporters of President Vladimir Putin ..

Moscow’s Ninth Arbitration Court of Appeals postpones proceedings this week at Google’s request for more time for both sides to reach a friendly agreement on a court filing seen by Bloomberg until August 16. Did. According to Filing, Tsargrad approached Google in an offer to negotiate after a lower court ruling in April.

The Court of Appeals on Monday ordered a US tech giant to restore its Tsargrad account or fined 100,000 rubles ($ 1,340) per day.

Russia is intensifying its conflict with foreign social media and internet companies, which it calls a campaign to support digital sovereignty. We have fined and slowed down the content to force you to remove posts that encourage unauthorized protests and other illegal material.

Google has run into problems in other countries. France fined US search giant € 500 million ($ 593 million) on Tuesday. This is because they closed their fair deal with the publisher and did not comply with the order to use the news content on their platform.

The looming fine

Under Russian law, there is no limit to the possibility of fines against Google in this case. US companies may be able to avoid taxation by restoring their accounts only in Russia, but so far they have not.

A Google spokesperson refused to comment on the authenticity of the submission.

The Tsargrad, which seeks fines and receives what was collected in the case, is owned by the Kremlin’s ally, Konstantin Malofiev. He was approved by the United States and the European Union in 2014 for funding the pro-Russian rebellion in eastern Ukraine.

Google said the July 2020 blockade was in response to a “violation of sanctions and trade rules laws.” Tsargrad states that it promotes the traditional values ​​of Christianity in the traditional Orthodox Church, with 1 million YouTube subscribers.

Malofiev described Russia’s ruling on Google as “the first time Russia has reestablished digital sovereignty” against such a powerful global player. “This is a company that has more capital than the GDP of many countries and is comparable to the size of the Russian economy, which violates national sovereignty not only in Russia but around the world.”

At the time of the ban, Google’s move to block Tsargrad for ownership of Malofiev is “another example of the principles of political censorship, infringement of free speech, and equal access to information” in Russia. It was accused by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a court filing, Google quoted testimony that failure to comply with sanctions could result in millions of dollars in fines in the United States.

Mr. Tsargrad did not indicate whether he was satisfied with the restoration of his account in Russia alone, but “promoted the full restoration of infringed rights, but took all steps aimed at initiating the implementation of the ruling. Welcome. “

— With the support of Irina Reznik

(Updated with the French case in the 5th paragraph, Malofiev’s comment in the 10th paragraph)

Before coming here, it’s in the Bloomberg terminal.

learn more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-07-13/google-seeks-settlement-with-russian-channel-as-huge-fines-loom The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos