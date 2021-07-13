Israeli Innovation Authority Space Florida Nominates Joint Technology Program Winners | JNS





Four innovative programs representing a joint venture between Florida and Israeli technology companies have been selected as winners of the 2021 Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership Program.

The Partnership Program, a venture of the Aerospace Development Authority of Space Florida, Sunshine, and the Israeli Innovation Authority, an independent group that promotes innovation in the Jewish state, was launched in 2013. It will fund research, development, and commercialization of aerospace and technology projects. It benefits both Israel and Florida.

Florida’s space industry is rich in innovation, research and development, and collaboration, and like its program with Israel, it helps ensure a bright future for space, said Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Núñez. .. We look forward to the achievements of this year’s award-winning companies.

This year, a total of 20 Florida-Israeli teams have applied for grants. Four people were selected as winners. they are:

Craig Technologies (Meritt Island, Florida) and MTI Wireless Edge (Israel) for the development of innovative antennas for space-ground and space-space applications. Existing antennas are electrically adapted to the required satellite frequency band and mechanically redesigned to meet space environmental requirements. Reengineering existing antennas provides small satellite manufacturers with additional options for competitive suppliers.

Everix Optical Filters (Orlando, Florida) and SolCold (Israel) for innovative nanoparticle materials that use sunlight to cool objects using dichroic filters. With this award, Everix focuses on optimizing the manufacturing process to create the required filter size. Solcold scales up cooling particles for the commercialization of sunlight cooling products.

Redwire Space (formerly Made In Space, Jacksonville, Florida) and StemRad (Israel) used projects focused on performing in-orbit stacking of personal radiation-shielding vest components from recycled polyethylene. did. Redwire Space and StemRad recycle polyethylene from packaging waste into filaments for the production of in-orbit additives for polyethylene shield inserts for StemRads personal radiation protection vests.

LightPath Technologies (Orlando, Florida) and RP Optical Lab (Israel) develop and design optoelectronic thermal imaging (OETI) modules for microsatellite and microsatellite. The OETI module is based on the newly developed space-certified broadband, compact, lightweight, modular, ultra-low temperature cooled infrared electric camera, utilizing IR optics substrates, space compatible broadband telescope lenses, and video electronics. The goal of the joint team is to successfully certify the space environment of these cameras and their building blocks.

Since its inception in 2013, Israeli-Florida cooperation on space-related technology has succeeded in creating projects that could truly make a difference in the aerospace sector, said Amiappelbaum, chairman of the Israeli Innovation Authority. It was. We are confident that this cooperation will further strengthen the relationship between the two countries and the economy.

The winners of the Space Florida Joint Technology Program, the Post-Israel Innovation Authority, first appeared on JNS.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clevelandjewishnews.com/jns/israel-innovation-authority-space-florida-name-winners-of-joint-tech-program/article_9da11b5b-df2e-5136-96b3-d96ec58cfe3a.html

