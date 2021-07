Damn, does this flashy Mario watch cost $ 2,150?

Photo: TAG Heuer / Nintendo

If you need more proof of Gaming Is Cool Now, check out the latest collaborations between gaming companies and luxury brands. Mario-themed smartwatches work together with TAG Heuer, a provider of high-end watches famous for being worn by the coolest people in history, and Nintendo, a plumber with a bad mustache cut rate. Manufactured a watch.

Officially called TAG Heuer x Super Mariobe. This is because every fashionable collaboration that deserves its salt requires a small x in the middle. The watch features a typical smartwatch program such as a step counter, along with Mario’s avatar. When you reach your goal for your daily total steps, Mario runs a flashy little animation on a particular benchmark. For example, when it reaches 25%, hell digs into mushrooms. At 75, hell takes a superstar.

The company will produce 2,000 units and will start selling on July 15. It sells for $ 2,150 per unit.

TAG Heuer x Super Mario is just the latest example of the game and fashion world clashing in a capitalist hurricane. In recent years, fashion labels have licensed game icons to create stunningly priced collections with the clear goal of scooping up some of their sweet and sweet gamer’s cash. Given the speed at which these products sell, most have proven to be successful.

Read more: High-end fashion designers show off haute couture in Animal Crossing: New Horizon

G / O media may receive fees

Earlier this year, Capcom sold a $ 1,500 jacket inspired by Resident Evil Village’s tough adversary Chris Redfield. A few years ago, FINAL FANTASY XIIIs Lightning modeled Louis Vuitton clothing. (LV also produces the League of Legends collection.) And in the sun, everyone knows about the acronym techwear team-up with Hideo Kojima for Death Stranding.

March once hit the album cover on his T-shirt, and Daniel Casarera, a panthera fan of music couture brand Barking Irons, told The Washington Post. (In 2018, Barking Irons designed a line of clothing inspired by Red Dead Redemption 2’s Arthur Morgan outfit. According to a post, one jacket sold out within a few weeks.)

In other words, don’t expect to go back to the creatively dry era of branded tube socks and incompatible hoodies, as the money is (obviously) there. So, uh, Tom Brown, if you’re reading, maybe it’s time to make a Nathan Drake’s shirring jacket from Uncharted 2.

[H/T Eurogamer]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/damn-this-fancy-mario-watch-costs-2-150-1847281074 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos