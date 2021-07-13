New Google Drive app for Windows, Mac streamlines file sync





Screenshot: Google

To better manage files for the needs of both home users and businesses, Google is introducing a new drive app. This app will integrate and replace Outgoing Drive File Stream with the capabilities of the Backup and Sync app.

In a recent blog post, Google explained that the new Drive app is designed as an integrated client that allows you to quickly and easily share and sync files across all devices and in the cloud. For the past few years, home users have relied on backup and sync apps to sync and upload files (replaced the previous Drive app in 2017/2018), but companies manage their commercial storage needs. Relied on the Drive File Stream app for.

Today, Google aims to replace both existing home and enterprise apps with a single piece of software and streamline storage solutions with new drive apps that support both Windows PCs and Macs.

According to Google, the new drive will include the ability to upload and sync photos and videos to Google Photos and Google Drive, sync external storage devices with cloud data, mirror content between clouds, and more. It will incorporate all the great features of the solution. And because it’s a local device, potentially important files are faster and easier to access.

The new Drive app also includes new support for shared folders on Google Drive, which wasn’t previously available in the Backup and Sync app. It is also said that there is some kind of scheduling integration between the Google Drive app and both Google Meet and Microsoft Outlook.

Here’s a screenshot of what the new Drive app will look like. Screenshot: Google

In particular, Google seems to want users to move from old apps to new drive apps pretty quickly. Google says backup and sync users will be alerted to switch to the Drive app. Google recommends it. Users must switch completely by September.

Starting in September, backup and sync users will be notified that the drive app needs to be migrated to continue syncing files, and the backup and sync app will stop working on October 1st.

Forcing you to switch from one app to another is always a bit annoying, but the new drive app incorporates the functionality of two apps into one, but the migration is less annoying, with the taskbar and dock. It also helps to free up space. .. Business users, on the other hand, can find more detailed information here about what this migration means to them.

According to Google, the move to the new Drive app will begin next week on July 19th, with continuous prompts and notifications sent to both backup and sync users and Drive File Stream users during the summer.

