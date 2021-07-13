Google Trends, COVID-19 vaccine and false alarm of infertility





Google searches related to infertility and the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine increased by 34,900% after two doctors filed a petition asking for data on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine. did. With reference to the petition, anti-vaccine activists spread the allegation that they misunderstood information about the potential impact of vaccines on women’s childbirth.

According to a study published in the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine, misrepresented information can spread rapidly on social media channels and influence the general perception and decision-making of pregnant and prospective patients. There is sex. This happened despite the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the US Food and Drug Administration issuing an emergency use authorization for the vaccine, considering that petition concerns were not significant.

Nicholas Sajadi, a researcher at Oklahoma State University’s Osteopathic Medical College and a third-year osteopathic medical student, said: “We see deliberate research and concerns out of context to arouse fear and anxiety about vaccination.”

Creating a false alarm campaign

December 1, 2020, Ph.D. Wolfgang Wodarg and Michael Yeadon have petitioned to withhold an emergency use authorization for the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 manufactured by BioNTech and Pfizer. The petitioner raised unfounded concern that female infertility could result from vaccine-induced antibodies. It is important to note that the petitioner acknowledged that there was no evidence to link a woman’s risk of infertility to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine opponents seized this concern and made false information claims that misrepresented the EMA’s petition, and the general public turned to Google to understand whether the information was legitimate. At peak interest, Google’s search terms “infertility,” “infertility and vaccines,” and “infertility and COVID vaccines” experienced 119.9%, 11,251%, and 34,900% increases compared to predicted values, respectively. Did.

“I’m disappointed that this false information came about, but I’m glad that the number of searches is skyrocketing. It reflects real interest, people are researching and informed. It suggests that we are trying to make that decision, “said J. Martin Beal, an obstetrician and gynecologist. Tulsa OB-GYN Associates and GYN. “I would like to emphasize to patients that they want your doctor to help you in this conversation with you to clarify any questions or concerns you may have. . “”

Support for COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists are currently withholding the COVID-19 vaccine from pregnant patients who meet the priority group-based vaccination criteria recommended by the Immunization Implementation Advisory Board and those at high risk of obtaining COVID-19. We recommend that you do not. Female healthcare worker.

“Dispelling false information and informing patients about the risks and benefits of COVID-19 vaccination, or other misrepresented claims, can save lives and delay the spread of the disease,” Sajjadi said. Mr. says. “In the fight against false information, Google Trends can be an effective tool to help doctors recognize false claims about patients and proactively deal with them.”

###

About Osteopathic Medical Journal

The Journal of Osteopathic Medicine was founded in 1901 and has been known for 119 years as The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association. This is the best academic and peer-reviewed publication of osteopathic medical professionals. JOM conducts peer reviews of academic research manuscripts from a variety of specialists covering the full range of clinical practice practiced by osteopathic physicians. All submissions are scrutinized by a prominent group of section editors led by Editor-in-Chief Ross Zafonte (DO) and supported by a full editorial board.

Media contacts

Jessica Balduras, Senior Director of Public Relations, American Osteopathic Association [email protected] | (312) 202-8038

Disclaimer: AAAS and EulekAlert! We are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! To use the information by contributing to the institution or through the Eurek Alert system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-07/aoa-gtt071321.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos