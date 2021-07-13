Silicon Valley Bank’s Climate Technology Report highlights sustainable future technology and economics





The report shows that investors prioritize climate technology, leading to record venture financing

Santa Clara, CA, July 13, 2021 / PRNewswire /-The Bank of the World’s Most Innovative Companies and Investors, the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), today released its Future of Climate Tech report. This report analyzes venture capital investment, financing, and exit trends that help shape climate technology and address the significant risks of climate change.

Silicon Valley Bank logo. (PRNewsFoto / Silicon Valley Bank)

“As the risks of climate change became apparent and the technologies aimed at reducing these effects matured, more investors and entrepreneurs began to pay attention to climate technology,” he said. Kelly Belcher, Managing Director of SVB’s Energy and Resource Innovation (ERI) Practices, said. And the author of the report. “The impact of the climate crisis is calm, but we are optimistic about a sustainable future based on the innovations and technologies on the market and the capital invested in this sector.”

The main highlights of the report are:

Venture investment in climate technology is on track for a record year. SVB predicts that $ 58 billion will be invested by the end of the year, surpassing the previous record of $ 35 billion set in 2020. In the first four months of 2021, nearly $ 30 billion was invested in climate technology companies.

Similarly, climate technology-focused venture funding has reached a record 26 billion this year, as environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors have become a priority for venture capital fund limited partners. It is expected to reach the dollar. Today, a typical climate technology fund takes a year to close, five months less than the industry average.

Climate technology companies are leveraging the popularity of SPACs to leverage vehicles for liquidity and capital. Within the next 24 months, SVB predicts that $ 35-40 billion will flow to US-based VC-backed climate technology companies through SPAC.

In food and agriculture, revenue growth increased slightly in 2020 compared to 2019 (4 percentage points), but many climate technology companies in the transportation and energy category are exposed to low revenue growth. Like many other global economies, due to the decline in consumer demand due to pandemics (down 48 and 44 percentage points in transportation and energy, respectively). As demand declined, companies focused more on cost reduction and management in these areas.

Climate technology companies tend to be much more capital-intensive than most technology companies, and innovations to provide low-cost capital to asset-intensive business models such as robotics, infrastructure, energy, and transportation companies. Financial products are needed. Many companies are interested in the hardware model as a service by deploying the unit with long-term contracts and one-off sales, and are looking for a cost-effective way to fund this model. doing.

Climate technology includes sectors focused on technologies and business models for mitigating climate change.

SVB’s Energy & Resource Innovation Practices partner with innovators who are passionate and purposeful in developing sustainable resources and building businesses to protect the planet. SVB provides the foundation for banking and financial solutions and access to teams with decades of industry experience.

SVB will host a live webinar with Kelly Belcher on July 13, 2021 at 10 am with Milo Werner, a partner of Ajax Strategies of Monamitra, Managing Director of Silicon Valley Bank, on the report and future of the climate technology industry. Discuss. , And Lafe Vittitoe, Managing Director of Silicon Valley Bank. Register for a live event here.

Read SVB’s Future of Climate Tech report here: bit.svb.com/climate-tech-report

About Silicon Valley Bank

For nearly 40 years, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward quickly. SVB offers targeted financial services and expertise through offices in innovation centers around the world. SVB provides commercial, international and private banking services to help innovators meet their unique needs. For more information, please visit svb.com.

