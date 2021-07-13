How leaders align their tech team with their business strategy





The team discusses business goals for computers.

Canva

Previously, organizations developed business strategies and IT played a supporting role. Technology is now defining business processes. Technical teams are getting out of silos and playing an increasingly important role in corporate operations.

Technology professionals are expected to provide innovative ideas, so tech leaders need to make sure their teams are working towards their overall business goals. To help, members of the Forbes Technology Council provide 12 tips to help you focus your technical team on your company’s strategy.

1. Focus on customer impact

Technology leaders need to adopt a “turn-over” approach compared to a “turn-over” approach to align their teams with their business strategy. The “outside-in” approach is based on the customer being the primary driver of an organization’s strategy and functions within that organization. Teams need to understand the impact of their actions on their customers. -Kumaar Parakara, GHD

2. Consider which product features will be advertised

Creating a link between the work done by our technology development team and the ability of our customers to promote their products using our technology was the key to expanding the team’s business awareness. Being in the customer’s shoes gave me a better understanding of our business strategy and future growth opportunities. –Knowles Corporation’s Brian Crannell

3. Have an open conversation

We need to make business discussions comfortable for technology leaders so that accountability can be slowly shifted from tactical IT-based results to strategic business-based results. This allows you to form conversations with your team and shift your entire department to better integrate with your business. If there is no conversation shift, disconnection will occur. –Brent Yax, Awecomm Technologies

4. Create a technology roadmap

From our experience, a working technology roadmap can help you optimally coordinate and prioritize your technology team’s efforts to support your overall business strategy. Derived from an assessment of current state, this map outlines technology and data analytics applications, defines processes that support innovation, and solves issues related to different stakeholders. As business operations evolve, so do the people, processes, and technologies that work around them. -Clayton Nicholas, Vibronyx

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Are you qualified?

5. Make it completely transparent

Transparency is key. Open communication between team leaders, engineers, and technical teams about projects and engagement creates mutual support and everyone on the team has the same end goal. This streamlines work, allows individuals to prioritize daily and hourly, and gives them pride and ownership in the end result. -Jumpei, Septon

6. Hold regular meetings with executives

Listen more than you speak and build relationships. If possible, schedule regular meetings with executives to understand your projects and priorities. Ideally, IT initiatives should be rooted in these conversations and clearly show how business leaders can reach their goals. Overall, showing compassion and sincere interest in the public interest helps to build closer relationships. –Ilia Sotnikov, Netwrix

7. Set goals and quarterly goals

To support your business strategy, technology leaders need to have goals to achieve. Goals are split into quarterly goals and cascaded throughout the organization. Each employee should provide weekly updates on whether they expect to achieve their part of their goals. When done correctly, the entire department sees how their work supports the overall strategy, recognizes priorities, and recognizes interdependencies. –Carolyn Jenkins, EPSoft Technologies

8. Strengthening technical expression in the board of directors

To achieve innovation, it is important to integrate technology into every corner of the business. To coordinate company-wide strategies and bridge the vision-to-execution gap, leaders strengthen technology representatives between the board and executives to drive major transformations and innovate across the organization. We need to foster a culture of experimenting with emerging technologies. -Jeff Wong, EY

9. Ask technical members to support the operation

Use a rotation schedule based on availability to assign technical members to your business for a week or perhaps a month. This helps technical teams understand the business side of things, their day-to-day operations, the language they use, and the challenges they face. It also provides opportunities for business people to understand the technical aspects of things and communicate their use cases and their needs more effectively. –Spiros Liolis, Micro Focus

10. Encourage the use of low-code and no-code tools

Business and IT integration has never been easier, especially with low-code and no-code solutions. Business units can take a hands-on approach with these easy-to-use tools. This has the added benefit of expanding your organization’s IT capacity, while at the same time creating a more closely related solution for your business use. –Andreas Sulejewski, Neptune Software

11. Use new technologies to solve business problems

Find ways to solve business problems using new technologies. Find inefficiencies and use low-code tools to improve them. Take a business problem where the company has a lot of data and apply machine learning to it. Solve business problems while keeping your technical team happy and motivated. –David Moise decides to consult

12. Interact with business leaders and managers

Here’s one tip: get out of your office. Technology leaders need to interact regularly with business leaders and line-of-business managers. Understanding a business strategy and how that strategy is being implemented at the forefront is an important input for creating coordination between the technical team and the business. Otherwise, you only manage with hearsay and best guesses. This is considered a “#FieldCommander”. -Kevin Lynch, Optiv

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/07/13/how-leaders-can-align-their-tech-team-with-their-business-strategy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos