Millions of dollars questions about Google’s Pixel 6





Man, Pixel 6 is certainly shaped to be one unit of the phone.

Well, don’t get too excited yet. Google’s next pixel flagship is still far from official, and you probably won’t hear a peep of confirmation about it until sometime in October (or you can buy one that has been blown up).

But, well, if it doesn’t leak like the mouth of an elderly badger after a busy trip to the dentist, it wouldn’t be a Pixel phone. (Hey, even those guys sometimes need a crown.) And based on everything we’ve heard about the Pixel 6, it might be the uncompromising Google flagship phone we’ve been looking at all the time. Back in the nexus era, really.

Note that the latest leak, if you haven’t heard of it, sounds like a big leap in Pixel 6’s five-year software support from the current three-year standard (and may not be surprising). To those who are paying). Combining an eye-catching design with the finest specs, what is expected of this device can be a very attractive package.

However, for all the promising possibilities, there is one big bubble unknown about this latest Pixel model. And it can have a significant impact on phone location, reception, and the ultimate probability of success.

To reach the future of Google’s Pixel program, we need to go back and easily. With Pixel 5 last year, Google made a big difference in its phone manufacturing strategy. In contrast to all previous Pixels, the Pixel 5 has taken a unique value-oriented approach. It meant a lower, more nexus-inspired price tag (Yay!). But it also meant the more premium nature of the first four pixels and a striking move from that very vision that Google built around the brand (aww …).

As you can imagine, it was created for situations like blessings and curses. Indeed, there was a lot to celebrate about the more economical price of the Pixel 5 and the laser-like focus on the most important parts of the smartphone experience. But some were undeniably lost due to the move from more costly, higher-level features, such as the extraordinary face unlocking system that Google introduced to the Pixel line just a year ago. ..

When I put it down while chewing the changes last October:

In a grand plan of things, losing these extravagant level elements to create a more affordable Pixel phone is the price Google has to pay if it wants to turn a homemade phone program into a sustainable business. is. Even if you are a little disappointed at another level, it makes sense at one level. But the real test is to see if this latest strategy is what Google really sticks to, or if it’s thinking about yet another “Google Phone” pivot by this time next year. ..

And that brings us to this moment, the cloudiest question that still swirls around the arrival of the Pixel 6 this fall: The Pixel 6 takes Google’s more price-sensitive, publicly appealing approach to selling the Pixel. Do you want to continue or represent a return to the original Pixel vision? , Which face-to-face with high-end devices and positioned the Pixel as a true premium flagship?

All leaks certainly seem to suggest the latter. But switching phone brand definitions and identities just a year after such a big pivot would be one hell of a dazzling spin, even by Google’s dizzying criteria. This is even more true given that it involves switching to a higher-priced strategy that clearly doesn’t produce the kind of sales that Google wanted, and in all respects switching from a more value-focused approach. It’s working pretty well. Overall, it certainly seems like a headache sequence.

Of course, it’s always possible that Google is somehow aiming for a more subtle midpoint. After all, by creating a chip inside the Pixel 6 itself, Google can save a lot of basic device costs. And, as we discussed last fall, that absolutely means that Google can, at least in theory, give us some of those savings. With that in mind, Google may also be able to get and eat low-priced Pixel cakes. (Hmm …. Pixel cake.)

Another viable explanation is that Google can highlight the benefits of the Pixel 6’s long support life as a balance factor for rising phone costs. In other words, think about it. We recommend that you use your smartphone fully only when the software is reasonably up-to-date (which, of course, applies to both monthly security patches and larger operating system updates). This is fairly indisputable in recent remarks, especially for those interested in achieving optimal privacy, security, and performance on mobile devices.

With that in mind, let’s do some smart smartphone calculations. If you buy a shiny new Galaxy S21 Ultra for $ 1,200 around the time the phone goes on sale, Samsung promises that if you divide the recommended phone ownership of $ 1,200 by 3, you’ll get virtually 400 per year. You will pay dollars. A 3-year OS update for that device. Even if the cost of the Pixel 6 isn’t the same, but not economical, it’s $ 240 a year during the recommended lifespan process, given that OS updates are expected to last for five years.It’s quite different

As you can see, this extended support window could be a meaningful advantage for Google’s Pixel proposal. Also, if the price of the Pixel 6 falls below the average for its flagship mobile phone, the annual cost savings could be even more exceptional.

It will probably take a few more months before we can say for sure what the Pixel 6 is and what strategy it really represents. But based on everything we’ve seen so far, this is Pixel’s decisive moment, and finally Google’s phone line gets out of the shadows and finally finds its legitimate place in the bustling Android mob. There are many reasons to be optimistic that it can be useful.

