In China’s Military-Military Fusion and Innovation Nexus – Diplomat





Advertising

Internationally, universities and for-profit companies are functioning as the primary means of innovation. China’s innovation strategy follows a similar concept and employs universities and businesses as the basis for national innovation. But in the context of China’s military-military fusion strategy, Beijing is in step with the impetus to leverage private universities and businesses to drive innovation and accelerate innovation in the defense sector.

Although focused domestically, the innovation strategy is interdependent with China’s military-military fusion system, allowing it to leverage its global R & D network of businesses and universities. The intersection of military-civilian fusion and China’s innovation strategy puts international commercial and academic research partnerships focused on dual-use technology at risk of contributing to China’s defense capabilities.

A recent study by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute tracks the global expansion of 27 Chinese technology companies. Many of these companies have been found to be associated with the Chinese Communist Party and are also engaged in research and development of military-military fusion applications. As many of these technology companies operate globally, they play a vital role in achieving China’s innovation goals.

One way for businesses to contribute to the development of a military-military fusion is to provide the defense sector with technology developed for the private sector. Hikvision, one of the companies included in the Mapping Chinas Tech Giants, has a broad relationship with the PLA and is reportedly supplying products to the procurement sector until 2015. Private sector fusion work at a forum on military-civil fusion in China’s aerospace sector, sponsored by China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, a defense aerospace conglomerate. The forum will bring together representatives of the military, local governments, military companies, scientific research institutes, and private companies to enable military-private communication, technology integration, and create a “dual engine” for the military and private sectors. I am aiming.

Another way for private companies to engage in military-military fusion is to research and develop dual-use technology. Alibaba’s collaboration with the state-owned defense conglomerate Norinco Group serves as an example of a private sector participating in the development of dual-use technology. In 2019, the two entities collaborated on the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System application. This is a technology called by the Chinese military media as a model of military-civilian fusion. In 2015, Alibaba and Norinco Group first co-founded Qianxun Spatial Intelligence Inc, which relies on the Beidou navigation satellite system for its services.

Are you enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe to full access. Only $ 5 per month.

Similarly, Baidu has partnered with defense conglomerate China Electronics Technology Group 28th Laboratory to collaborate on military and civil fusion projects in areas such as big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, with intelligent command and control. It is reported that a joint technology lab was established.

These military-civilian fusion cooperation is a cohabitation relationship, but they have global implications. At this stage, China is moving to an international science and technology ecosystem to drive the pursuit of long-term goals, despite innovation dominance and technological independence being the main drivers of civil-military relations. Continues to rely on access. Chinese companies and universities are well-positioned to leverage their position internationally to achieve these domestic innovation goals. Through various forms of international presence, including research partnerships, joint ventures, surveillance equipment, data centers, and communications infrastructure, companies and universities can leverage their international talents, technologies, and experience in domestic innovation applications.

Diplomat Brief Weekly Newsletter N

Learn about this week’s story and create a story that you can watch across Asia Pacific.

Get the newsletter

Applying these company examples to the context, we can see that China’s innovation system uses a three-tiered framework. First, the fusion of the military and civilians creates an innovation ecosystem to modernize national defense and the country’s economic system. Second, national innovation-led development strategies drive national innovation priorities. Third, universities and the commercial sector serve as the foundation for science and technology innovation systems.

Advertising

The interconnected nature of this system is described in an article by Chinese news agency Xinhua. Xi Jinping is, in 2019, it says that recognizes that it is essential both innovation and Seigun fused to the overall national development of China. More specifically, the development of the country depends on both science and technology innovation and the fusion of military and civilian, and scientific and technological innovation serves as the key to the successful fusion of military and civilian.

Due to the fundamental role of universities and businesses in this innovation system, providing these institutions with the resources and fame needed to drive national innovation has become a priority. Under China’s 2016 Innovation-Driven Development Strategy, and as repeated in the country’s 14th Five-Year Plan, the Chinese Communist Party has world-class innovation-oriented companies and world-class universities and curriculum. We emphasize the need to develop both of them and develop the talents of the time. You can lead the country to achieve your ambitious innovation goals.

Through previous university development programs (including 211 projects, 985 projects, and the Double First Class University Plan), Chinese universities have been guided to become world-class universities. A recent study by the ASPIs International Cyber ​​Policy Center highlights the importance of China’s double-class universities, revealing their role in contributing to the fusion of the military and civilians, and their collaboration with the commercial sector. I will.

These collaborations are identified as industry-academia research alliances. This is a means of facilitating the two-way transfer of military and civilian technology for military and civilian fusion. South China University of Science and Technology serves as an example of a university that takes advantage of such collaboration. We host the Technology Transfer Center, which is in charge of promoting industry-academia collaboration, and aim to cooperate with well-known overseas research institutes to support technology transfer of research results.

As Chinese companies are increasingly expected to be involved in military science research, production and maintenance, military-civilian fusion and national innovation strategies will play an important role in the development of China’s private and national defense universities and commercial sectors. Shine light on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thediplomat.com/2021/07/at-the-nexus-of-military-civil-fusion-and-technological-innovation-in-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos