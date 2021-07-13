How to Disable Google Chrome’s New “Privacy Sandbox” Tracking (and Why)





Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

Internet users increasingly want an anonymous browsing experience, which has a significant impact on advertising, e-commerce, and the entire online economy. If your company cannot track you with third-party cookies, it will be difficult to make money. Google is testing a new technology that replaces cookies called Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC). This helps maintain user privacy and current business models for online businesses, according to Google.

You can read an overview of Google’s technology here, but the point is that users have a unique FLoCID. Your ID is technically anonymous, but it will be grouped with other users who have an internet history similar to your cohort. Companies like Google sell cohort data to advertisers instead of selling personal data.

But, as I explained earlier, it’s private on paper, but it’s not entirely true. In fact, FLoC can be just as intrusive, even if it doesn’t exceed third-party cookies. Depending on the size of the cohort and the number of cohorts to which the person belongs in the database, among other serious concerns, someone could be plausibly identified.

Fortunately, FLoC is only implemented in Chrome. Other browsers use FLoC and do not use other Chromium browsers such as Brave, Edge, Vivaldi. Also, it is not yet ready for full-scale implementation. In fact, Google has delayed the deployment of Chrome’s FLoC. However, it is currently in an early trial stage and may now appear in your browser as a new feature called the Privacy Sandbox. To be fair, less than 1% of Chrome users participate in privacy sandbox tests, but the tests can grow over time and can be unknowingly enrolled in this new form of tracking. There is sex.

Fortunately, it’s easy to see if your privacy sandbox is enabled. If enabled, you can block or opt out.

How to check and disable the privacy sandbox (FLoC) in Chrome

The Privacy Sandbox is active only for a small percentage of Android and Desktop Chrome users in the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and the Philippines. Not on iOS devices (yet).

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

Still, it’s worth checking if the feature is active. These steps apply to Android, Windows, Mac, and Linux versions of Chrome.

Open Chrome and[設定]>[プライバシーとセキュリティ]>[プライバシーサンドボックス]Go to. This will open the privacy sandbox landing page even if you haven’t participated in the trial. If the privacy sandbox trial toggle is turned on, FLoC is enabled. Click / tap to disable If you don’t want to use FLoC in Chrome, don’t turn it on Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

Or am I floating? The website quickly checks for a trial version of the Privacy Sandbox in Chrome. If the test is positive, use the steps above to turn off FLoC tracking.

If you don’t see the option in your Chrome settings, you haven’t participated in the test. However, this does not mean that it will not be added to the privacy sandbox trial version in the future. Thankfully, Chrome users can use this DuckDuckGo browser extension to preemptively block FLoC tracking.

