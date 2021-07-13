Why is file sharing so much about startup innovation? – TechCrunch





One of the great things about editing all the detailed EC-1 startup profiles is that you start to notice patterns across successful companies. Origin stories and trajectories can be very different, but the best companies seem to come from similar locations and are designed around a very unique theme.

So one of the common themes from Expensify and NS1’s recent profiles is the centrality of file sharing (or illegal file sharing if you’re across the fence) and the origin stories of the two companies. Internet infrastructure. It’s unique because the duo can’t really make any more difference, to be honest. Expensify is a science fiction-founded (now Portland-based) decentralized startup focused on building expense reporting and analytics software for businesses and CFOs. Based in Newyork, NS1 designs highly redundant DNS and Internet traffic performance tools for web applications.

Still, take a look at how the two companies were founded. Anna Heim on the origin of Expensify:

To truly understand Expensify, you first need to take a closer look at a unique, short-lived P2P file-sharing company called Red Swoosh, which was the startup of Travis Kalanicks before Uber was founded. After the former P2P startup Scour was sued for oblivion for copyright infringement, Red Swoosh, which Karanick assembled as a revenge business, will usher in the future culture and spirit of Expensifys. In fact, many of Expensifys’ early teams actually met at Red Swoosh and were eventually acquired by Akamai Technologies in 2007 for $ 18.7 million.

[Expensify founder and CEO David] Barrett, a self-proclaimed alpha geek and lifelong software engineer, was actually the last engineering manager of Red Swooshs and after the failure of his first project, iGlance.com, a P2P push-to-talk program that couldn’t compete with Skype. It was adopted. While licking the wound from that experience, Travis Kalanick, who runs a startup called Red Swoosh, contacted me and he recalled in an interview.

Next, let’s move on to Sean Michael Kerners’ story about how NS1 was combined.

The NS1 story begins at the turn of the millennium. [NS1 co-founder and CEO Kris] Beevers is an undergraduate student at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in upstate New York, and was hired by a friend of RPI and a small file-sharing startup called Aimster. Aimster met an enterprising young engineer named Raj Dutt who was the taste of his first life at an internet startup at the height of the dot-com boom and bust, and also became two important relationships: .. Decades.

By 2007, Beavers had a PhD. He holds a PhD in Robot Mapping from RPI and is a Solid Joint Research, Inc. I tried to co-found and operate a laminated wood product company named. However, he soon returned to the world of the Internet and joined some of his ex-colleagues from Aimstar at a company called Voxel, founded by Dat.

The startup provided a treasure trove of services such as basic web hosting, server collocation, content delivery, and DNS services. Voxel was one of the companies you learned a lot because you’re doing more than you should justify, Mr. Beavers said. It was a kind of business built from a love of technology and a love of problem solving.

The New York City-based company peaked at around 60 employees before being acquired by Internap Network Services for $ 35 million in December 2011.

Notice some similarities here. First, these very different founders were both working on major internet plumbing. Of course, this makes sense. For 20 years, building Internet networks and computing power has been one of the major engineering challenges of the era in the history of the Web.

In addition, in both cases, the founding team met at a lesser-known company that was defined by an engineering culture and sold to a large Internet infrastructure conglomerate for a relatively small amount of money. And while few of these acquirers really remember Akamai or Interup these days, they have become laboratories of all sorts of innovation (both companies still care about you today). Masu).

The cohort of founders is fascinating. Obviously, you have Travis Kalanick. He later found Uber. But the Voxel network that went to Internap is not sloppy.

Dutt has left Internap to launch Grafana, an open source data visualization vendor that has raised more than $ 75 million to date. VoxelCOO’s Zachary Smith founded Bare Metal Cloud Provider Packet in 2013 and served as CEO until it was acquired by Equinix in March 2020 for $ 335 million. Meanwhile, Justin Biegel, who spent time working at Voxel, raised nearly $ 62 million for startup Kentic. And of course, NS1 was born from the same alumni network.

What interests me in these two companies (and some others in our series of stories) is how often the founders tackled other issues before starting the company to become famous. They learned trade, built a network of ultra-intelligent current and future colleagues, understood the development and growth of their business, and began to build a flywheel of innovation among their friends. They also got the taste of the exit, if you did, without actually getting the whole meal.

Of particular interest, especially in the case of file sharing, is the rebellious and democratic spirit that was brought to the world at the turn of the millennium. Working on file sharing in that era meant fighting major music labels, overturning the economy of the industry as a whole, and breaking down the barriers to a prosperous Internet economy. It apparently attracted a strange bunch of weird people of the exact kind that happens to make the founders of good startups. It reflects one of the key discussions in Fred Turners’ book “From Counterculture to Cyberculture.”

So who raises the question? What is today’s file-sharing market where these types of individuals are gathered? What seems obvious to me is the blockchain. It’s a perfect balance of rebellion, democratization, and technological excellence (at least for some time!) And today, modern pirates like Alexandra Elbakyan invented Sci-Hub. It operates and democratizes world research and knowledge.

The next extraordinary unicorn may not be the current set of businesses. But their next project often seems to hit the money, so look at the people who appear in interesting places.

