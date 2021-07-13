Two men who died at London Nightingale Hospital may have had the wrong filter ventilation





Coroners issued an urgent warning after it was revealed that two men who died at Nightingale Hospital in London may have had the wrong filter in the ventilator of the intensive care unit. ..

Both Kishorkumar Patel and Kofi Aning died in April of this year while being treated at a temporary hospital in the ExCel Center in East London.

Their death hearing will take place in October at the Walthamstow Coroner’s Court.

However, Area Coroner Nadia Persaw said in an urgent future death prevention report as early as possible due to concerns over a series of incidents involving the use of the wrong filter used in the ventilator’s respiratory system. is created.

The report states: In both cases, there was a serious incident in which the wrong filter was found to be used in the ventilator respiratory system in the intensive care unit.

The Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel Center was opened to manage an ever-growing number of coronavirus patients (Image: Getty Images).

These two cases are understood to be in a cluster of similar incidents. No conclusions have been reached as to whether the Filter case contributed to the deaths of the two.

Causality issues were considered in the inquest, and coroners stated that causality issues did not determine the preparation of the report.

The report also cites independent experts to highlight concerns that need to be addressed to prevent future deaths.

They said confusion about respiratory system filters was widespread among intensive care unit staff.

The expert added: In my opinion, using the non-standardized color coding used by these filter manufacturers, the number of different types of filters with different names, the variable optimum position of the filters, and whether it is a wet or dry breathing system, it is very It will be a confusing situation.

In my experience, few doctors and nurses working in the ICU know all of these different filters and which filters should be used for a particular respiratory system. In my opinion, the confusion about respiratory system filters and HMEs is widespread among ICU staff (doctors and nurses), and the classification and color coding of these filters / HMEs deserves review, simplification, and standardization. I will.

Concerns raised by independent experts are not limited to Nightingale and emergency hospitals, but are equally relevant to all intensive care units.

This is especially the case when intensive care delivery needs to be expanded to other areas of the hospital when capacity is exceeded.

Area Coroner Persaud has decided to prepare a report prior to the October inquest, as pressure remains in the intensive care unit and plans are to lift Covid’s restrictions.

Walthamstow Coroner’s Court was unable to provide the ages and addresses of Patel and Aning before the inquest began.

