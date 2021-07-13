Fans want Persona 6 as Atlas celebrates Series Anniversary





Image: Atlus

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the Persona Role Playing Series, and developer Atlus recently announced that he is well prepared to celebrate this milestone.

Starting today, Persona fans will be able to pre-order a series of new products based on the series, including clothing, posters, key chains, and plush toys featuring the protagonists of each mainline game. New products also include early installment pieces that were underrated and rarely advertised, despite receiving a re-release of the PlayStation Portable, but still difficult to obtain and play due to the handheld era. I will.

But even more exciting is the news that Atlus will announce the announcement of seven major personas starting in September 2021 and continuing until the fall of 2022.

Persona was born in 1996 as a spin-off of the New Megami Tensei franchise, but has since become a more famous property, becoming more popular with each new release and creating its own spin-off. Sadly, that attention rarely penetrates into the first two adventures of the series, Apocalypse: Persona and Persona 2 Duology, Innocent Singh and Eternal Punishment.

With the exception of the codename X for mobile games developed by Perfect World, little is shown about what fans can expect from the future of the Persona series. It may seem premature to announce Persona 6, but Atlas has been a huge hit since at least in 2017, when Director Naoto Hiraoka realized he had high expectations for the next installment on his phone. We are open about 5 follow-ups.

Hiraoka explained at the time that when he made Persona 4, there was pressure to exceed Persona 3.Now we need to create [Persona 6] Exceed [Persona 5].. However, [Persona 5] It will be difficult with the current staff. I would like to overcome this high hurdle for everyone who participated in this recruitment. The workplace is perfect for anyone who wants to take on creative challenges in bringing games to the world.

Also note that we are now far from Persona 5 and its Royal Upgrades, as it was from Persona 4 and Persona 4 Golden when Persona 5 was first teased. It’s something to remember.

Image: Atlus

In any case, this lack of persona information, of course, only fuels speculation, and the anniversary product lineup itself doesn’t help. Some items have been kept secret in a way that indicates that they may be involved in the upcoming Persona 6 announcement. One particular image of a series of trading cards (see above) is imminent because the placeholder sits exactly where the potential Persona 6 protagonist is expected to join his predecessor. Has been passed as a suggestion.

Remastering release of Persona 6 and the first two games is easy, but what about another Persona 4 Arena-style fighting game? And while the Etrian Odyssey mashup doesn’t really drink my tea, some people will probably get a kick from the third Persona Q Dungeon Crawler. What a hell, I love seeing my old-fashioned crash Mayumi Yukino and Mishima Hidekichi enter their ditch with another dance installment. Personas are bigger than ever. Atlus can do whatever it really wants to do and be successful at this point.

