Sam’s Club Test Scan & Ship Tech





Wal-Mart’s warehouse chain, Sam’s Club, has a new scan-and-go feature designed to allow shoppers to scan products in-store and automatically deliver them to their homes via a newly integrated tool within the smartphone app. We announced a plan to introduce it on a trial basis. According to the company’s statement, this new feature is designed to give consumers more control over their shopping experience.

In a press release, Sam’s Club Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer Tim Simmons strives daily to develop and implement useful solutions that destroy warehouse models and add value to members.

A new feature called Scan & Ship is designed to give consumers an option to buy large items such as furniture, big screen TVs, swings, etc. that are difficult to transport and professionals can easily ship to the front door. .. The program is currently being tested in three locations, allowing businesses to collect important member feedback and change in-app functionality before extending it to additional stores.

Vinod Bidarkoppa, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Sam’s Club, said Scan & Go is such a success story for us and Scan & Ship is a great extension of all the great innovations we have already implemented. I am.

The rise of omni-channel and “Bring It to Me” retail

Sam’s Club offers over-the-counter purchases and homes, as brands such as Home Depot, ACE Hardware, and Whole Foods all offer a variety of services that allow shoppers to choose and get their own products. Not the only celebrity in the retail industry to drive shipping to. It will be shipped to your final destination.

At first glance, it may be a bit of a headache, given that consumers actually need to go to the store. According to the latest Bring-It-To-Me economy report, Fiserv Collaboration PYMNTS and Carat, consumers don’t have to go to the store. The most common factor that consumers now encourage to shop in more physical stores is that they never have to go to the store. They want in-store pickup and curbside delivery options, eliminating the need to shop directly.

So why offer face-to-face options when people want to stay home? This is because some consumers want to see things and shop in the store, depending on the product. Whole Foods, for example, offers some urban consumers a two-hour free delivery service for groceries they just purchased at checkout. It prefers to pick fresh ingredients on its own, but carries shopping bags on the subway to get home.

Most Sams Clubs Scan & Ship customers can probably imagine continuing to buy big screen TVs and swings online, but consumers who buy furniture etc. would like to actually go to the store and actually sit and check. maybe. It feels good like the picture.

In fact, according to a report coming soon from PYMNTS and Toshiba, for two-thirds of consumers, in-store shopping is for dealing with physical products and wanting to check their quality (57%), or shopping. Want to use travel to get other ideas about what to buy (44%).

However, in-store consumers still want choice and convenience, and Sam’s Club offers a new way to provide a way to identify and process purchases before making in-store purchases, but all stores. Related issues such as waiting lines for payment (PYMNTSdata shows that consumers certainly dislike it) and having to think about how to get in the car.

Obviously, this service isn’t for all customers, but a single service isn’t. However, if Sam’s Club pilots prove to be steadily infiltrating consumers, we’ll see Scan & Ship pop up in more retail stores as the online bring-in economy continues to grow and mature. There is no doubt that. At a physical store.

