Firefox 89 is faster Firefox 90 adds SmartBlock 2.0

Today Mozilla has released Firefox 90. The latest versions of Mozilla’s increasingly privacy-focused browsers identify improved printing to PDF, individual exceptions to HTTPS-only mode, and compatibility issues introduced by third parties. Useful about: Add a third party page. A new SmartBlock feature that enhances protection from cross-site tracking while ensuring that party applications and site logins continue to work.

There is also a new background updater for Windows. This allows you to check, download, and install Firefox updates in a small background application when your browser isn’t running.

SmartBlock 2.0

SmartBlock 1.0 prevents you from logging in to other websites such as Etsy using Facebook authentication.

Mozilla

SmartBlock 2.0, first released on FireFox 90 today, is[Facebookで続行]Clicking the button will temporarily unblock the correct script for logging in to Etsy using FB authentication.

Mozilla

The latest version of the SmartBlock privacy feature built into Mozilla allows users to easily maintain tracking protection settings without breaking individual websites. The updated version seems to be specifically targeted at Facebook logins. It is increasingly being used on the web as a third-party authentication and login tool.

Firefox blocks Facebook scripts by default. This is because Mozilla partner Disconnect will (correctly) identify your Facebook domain in the list of known third-party trackers. Unfortunately, blocking Facebook scripts also meant blocking third-party Facebook logins, such as the Facebook login feature on etsy.com.

In SmartBlock 2.0, Facebook scripts are still disabled on third-party sites, but users[Facebookで続行]Clicking on an option will unblock SmartBlock 2.0 by certain deliberate user interaction with Facebook scripts. Unblocking is done just in time for a successful Facebook authentication login without the user dialing down the tracking protection settings.

Advertisement Faster Firefox

The Y-axis shows “the number of responses completed by this time frame”. Note that the FF89 has significantly more buckets with response times less than 50 ms.

Mozilla

It’s hard to find, but you can see in this graph that the timing of the Javascript handler has been improved. In FF89, most sub 17ms buckets have more events than FF86.

Mozilla

Mozilla’s internal metrics show that, according to Mozilla’s own tests, the significant speed gains in Firefox 89 last month in 2021 are 10 to 30 percent faster than previous versions. Specifically, the Mozilla team mentions improvements in the following areas:

Input in the URL bar or document editor (Google Docs, Office 365, etc.) Open the site menu (Google Docs File menu, etc.) Keyboard controls for browser-based video games

To be more specific about performance goals and improvements, Mozilla defines three levels of browser responsiveness. Momentary, perceptible lag, junk, the first two have maximum delay thresholds of 50ms and 1,000ms. Mozilla further specifies that jank not only increases latency, but also means the entire site, and in the worst case, the UI of the browser itself becomes unavailable for more than a second at a time.

Impressively, Firefox 89 manages immediate response to more than 40% of time-up events, from just 30% of Firefox 86.

Instant

For instant responses, the calculations performed by the browser itself are not the only issue, regardless of how quickly the browser generates new data. The user cannot actually recognize the data until it is displayed on the monitor. A typical monitor refresh rate is 60Hz. This means that to reach this response level goal of 50ms, a new frame will be displayed approximately every 17 that notifies the browser of only 3 frames.

In earlier versions of Firefox, user input occurs at frame 0, and the “paint” process in which the browser draws new content occurs at frame 1 (the newly painted content is actually passed to the operating system). If displayed). User monitor) occurs before frame 2. This is all three frames that Mozilla can fit within the 50ms time limit set to respond instantly.

Advertising

Since Firefox 89, the situation has improved significantly with the Firefox paint pipeline update proposed by Markus Strange. Paint can occur in the same frame where user input occurs, allowing compositing one frame before. This makes maximally responsive interactions about 17 milliseconds faster than it was before it was one-third of the voluntary moment window.

Small but perceptible lag

Most of the browser latency was spent on JavaScript code, as JavaScript engine developers spend more time on synthetic benchmarking games than optimizing for real web applications and frameworks. Caused by time.

By directly targeting commonly used websites, Mozilla can better investigate performance issues with Firefox’s JavaScript engine, SpiderMonkey. Experiments to improve performance on real websites rather than benchmarks have improved the array iterator and improved performance since Firefox 89.

Mozilla predicts that SpiderMonkey will continue to make significant improvements throughout 2021, looking at two examples: improved object structure architecture and faster for-of loops. Ted Campbell, Iain Ireland, Steve Fink, Jan de Mooij and Denis Palmeiro would like to thank Mozilla for their significant contributions to SpiderMonkey’s performance.

yank

The most silly but most hilarious name Mozilla performance category, jank gets its own set of improvements, especially the new Background Hang Reporter. Thanks to the efforts of Florian Quze and Doug Thayer, Mozilla now gets special telemetry information when the browser performance tank, which contains the frequently seen main thread stack trace, hangs inside Firefox’s parent process. It was.

The new tools are already bringing insights and performance improvements. For example, Mozilla has discovered that accessibility features are unnecessarily enabled for most Windows users who use touch screens. Accessibility features are very important to users who need them, but when active, they are a huge extra task for the browser.

Thanks to James Teh’s help, the number of users who have unnecessary accessibility features enabled has dropped significantly, and the number of hang reports has dropped accordingly.

