LSU Planning Innovation Park will change after leadership change





LSU has made changes to the structure and leadership of the Innovation Park after Dave Winwood, who retired on June 30, just two and a half years after taking control of the South Baton Rouge Research Park, recently left the company.

The university is not yet ready to say what the changes will entail.

However, Sam Bentley, vice president of research and economic development and boss of Winwoods, said more details about the future of Innovation Park and its business incubator, the Louisiana Business and Technology Center, are approaching.

It’s no exaggeration to say that we are working towards better utilization of personnel throughout the organization to better serve LSUs, says Bentley.

When asked if the university would conduct a survey to replace Winwood, Bentley said the role has shifted a bit and I think the change is still evolving.

Winwood, who took over the founding executive director of Innovation Parks, officially resigned last month, but according to people familiar with the situation, although he worked remotely, he has been largely absent from the facility since the pandemic blockade in the spring of 2020. That is.

Innovation Park board members say they haven’t seen each other for more than a year, even in fact.

Winwood, who was uncommented during the trip, is proud to have achieved it during his relatively short tenure at Research Park, a vast 239-acre campus that includes LBTC plus: He says he thinks. Incubator, LSU AgCenter Food Incubator, ProtoStripes Center, Pennington Biotechnology Initiative, Louisiana Emerging Technology Center.

Innovation Park staff did a tremendous job of putting things together during the blockade, and in fact added a record number of clients and tenants, Winwood said. The Louisiana SME Development Center’s satellite office was established with great success.

The pending changes to the Innovation Park occur when LSU’s new president, William Tate, promises to make bold and transformative moves early in his administration. Although Tates’ plans have not yet been rolled out, he is expected to focus his efforts and resources on areas that will help raise LSU’s national profile and enhance its ability to obtain major research grants. I will.

It is unclear how that will affect those under the University’s Department of Research and Economic Development, or how much blessing the restructuring planned at ORED will bring to the new president.

Winwood was tapped to take over DAgostino in 2018, shadowing DAgostino that year to learn the ropes of work, and continued to be Head of Business Development at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, which hired him in 2014. It was.

However, Winwood, once in control, was significantly less well known in the business community than DAgostino. Only a year after his tenure after the pandemic, his profile almost disappeared.

But Bentley says Winwood is very valuable to the team and it’s sad to lose him.

Over the past year, I’ve become more and more dependent on his technology transfer expertise, and he’s been an invaluable member of the LSU Research and Economic Development Bureau’s Economic Development + Technology Transfer team, he says. ..

Dagostino was shocked to hear Winwoods retire. I expected him to run with the ball.

