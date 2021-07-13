iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack Tips: Capacity, Speed, etc.





With a surprise launch, Apple debuted the MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone 12 lineup with a clean white design. Let’s take a closer look at all the details of the new accessories, including capacity and the amount of charge it may offer, charging speed, simultaneous and reverse charging, and inclusions.

We’ve been waiting for Apple’s MagSafe battery pack for nine months and have seen various third-party MagSafe-compatible alternatives available, but Apple’s entry is the first official MagSafe.

The official MagSafe battery, which sells for a premium of $ 99, has other benefits such as Apple’s clean design (white only), charging speeds up to 15W, and simultaneous pass-through and reverse charging.

Tips for iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack What’s in the box?

Not surprisingly, all that’s in the box is the MagSafe battery pack itself. Apple recommends charging with a 20W or higher power adapter via the Lightning port.

Apple also recommends that you fully charge the battery pack before using it for the first time.

How to use

Similar to Apple’s Smart Battery Cases, the MagSafe Battery Pack will automatically start charging when you attach your iPhone 12 to the back of your device, with the charging status displayed on the lock screen.

Today’s views and widgets in iOS 14.7 also display a new battery pack status icon.

Power output

Interestingly, the MagSafe battery pack offers charging speeds up to 15W, but this only happens when connected to a power brick of 20W or higher. When using the battery pack on the go, Apple says it will charge the iPhone 12 with 5W.

Battery capacity

TL; DR: Based on efficiency assumptions in addition to all the specifications below, we believe that the Apple MagSafe battery is likely to be less than one full charge on the iPhone 12 and close to one full charge on the iPhone 12 mini.

Apple is often ambiguous about details about battery specifications in its product list. For example, in something like the iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case, Apple states that it “achieves up to 50% longer battery life.”

However, with the MagSafe Battery Pack, Apple doesn’t provide guidance on what to expect with respect to charge capacity. There are several possible reasons for this. For example, let’s talk about wireless charging, which works on all four iPhone 12 models with different battery sizes and includes power loss during transfer.

However, Apple revealed the raw capacity and power specifications in the image of the battery pack:

1460mAh, 7.62V, 11.13Wh (for a total of 11.13Wh, there is a possibility of two 1460mAh cells at about 3.81V)

The raw 1460mAh spec may sound low at first when compared to about 5000mAh or other companies offering the iPhone 12/12 Pro’s internal 2815mAh, but here are two things to note.

First, Apple’s MagSafe battery is designed at 7.62V, which is almost twice the voltage of the alternatives on the market. Second, the capacity watt-hour (Wh) that powers over time is a better indicator of what Apple offers here. The 11.13Wh MagSafe battery is compared to the 10.75Wh iPhone 12/12 Pro battery.

The iPhone 12 mini also has an 8.57Wh battery, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 14.13Wh battery. Simply put, if Apple’s efficiency is high (about 70-80%), the new MagSafe battery can be close to a fully charged iPhone 12 mini after a small amount of energy loss due to wireless transfer. The 12 / Pro price is a little cheaper than the 12 Pro Max price.

Perform pass-through and reverse charging at the same time

The new support document describes how simultaneous charging of iPhone and battery pack works.

If you need to charge both your iPhone and your MagSafe battery pack, you can charge them at the same time. Connect the MagSafe battery pack to your iPhone, then connect the MagSafe battery pack to the power adapter. The MagSafe Battery Pack can charge your iPhone with up to 15W of charging power using a 20W or higher power adapter.

But more interesting is that it sounds like a reverse wireless charge from the iPhone 12 to the MagSafe battery pack (this is the first):

You can also charge both by connecting the MagSafe Battery Pack to your iPhone and then connecting your iPhone to a power source. If you’re using wired CarPlay, or you’re transferring photos to your Mac, and you need to connect your iPhone to another device while charging, we recommend charging this way. ..

I contacted Apple to explain the reverse charging feature.

More

Here are some Apple tips and details in the Accessory Support documentation:

The MagSafe Battery Pack is designed to be mounted directly on your iPhone or through the MagSafe case. If you use other cases for storing items such as credit cards, remove them before charging with the MagSafe Battery Pack. Your iPhone may get a little warm while charging. If the battery gets too warm to extend battery life, the software may limit charging to 80% or more. When the temperature drops, the iPhone will recharge. Try moving your iPhone and charger to a cooler place. The MagSafe Battery Pack includes charge management features that help keep the battery in good condition when the MagSafe Battery Pack is connected to a power source for extended periods of time. If you have optimized battery charging turned on, the lock screen will display a notification when your iPhone is fully charged. If you need to fully charge your iPhone immediately, press and hold the notification,[今すぐ充電]Tap. If you keep your iPhone in a leather case while charging with the MagSafe battery pack, you may see traces of leather compression on the case. This is normal, but if you’re worried, it’s a good idea to use a non-leather case.

