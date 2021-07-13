Scam or innovation?Conflicts at Beck’s Trial in Georgia





Atlanta (AP) prosecutor commits a $ 2 million scam to a jury to steal money from a real estate insurer led by suspended Georgia insurer Jim Beck before being elected. I hope to conclude that. Defense lawyers say Beck is actually an innovative executive who has led the Georgia Underwriting Association to strong interests, and prosecutors do not understand Beck’s innovation.

That’s how Tuesday’s lawyer started what was expected to be Beck’s two-week trial in federal court in Atlanta. The Republican Party was elected to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commission in 2018 and was charged in May 2019, months after taking office. Beck has been charged with postal fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.

Prior to his election, Beck was General Manager of the Georgia Underwriting Association. The Georgia Underwriting Association is a last resort insurer for real estate owners who cannot buy insurance in the regular market. These regular insurers are co-owners of GUA and share the risk of loss.

US Federal Attorney Sekret Sneed told the jury that his cousin Beck and some friends set up a series of shell companies to charge GUA for fake services, and some employees saw the deliverables. He told the jury that he would allow the invoice to be paid even if he didn’t have one. The intermediary then sent money to a Beck-controlled creative consultant or the George AChristian Union.

What is a creative consultant? Need said. A bank account managed by Bex.

Mr Need said investigators concluded that the project costs Beck claimed were also forged.

The Defendant will hear from the IRS that it is impossible to charge for the project he did, Sneed said.

Instead, prosecutors claim that Beck spent money on himself, investments, taxes, and his insurer campaign.

Even the defendant had to maintain the flowchart to keep it straight, Sneed said.

However, the defense lawyer wondered how he stole the GUA from loss when he turned it from loss to profit, by turning around the lossy outfit and improving the insurance underwriting process. He said he cut costs by reducing losses and reducing the amount GUA pays to others. For reinsurance. This is a way to put some risks on other insurers.

The truth is, he modernized the company with innovative business solutions, defendant lawyer Randy Chartash told the jury. He saved them money. He made money for them.

Mr Chartash said prosecutors must prove that Beck intends to harm the GUA. It’s not just that some of his methods may have been out of control.

According to Chartash, the intention to deceive alone is not sufficient without the intention of causing loss or injury. Jim Beck has benefited them. They haven’t made a profit for 40 years. It is not intended to cause loss or injury, nor is it intended to cause loss or injury.

Mr. Chartash also said the defense has shown at least some of the deliverables of the contractors nominated in the scheme and has challenged the prosecutor’s claim that the outside company did nothing.

Evidence shows that they provided the job, Chartash said. We believe that it is sufficient to require acquittal on its own.

The first witness to the incident was Judy Strickland, a longtime employee of GUA. He was dismissed for saying that Beck had made inappropriate statements to another employee.

Stricklands’ testimony focused on invoices from Green Technology Services, which stated that GUA provided home inspections and data to help determine the risk of various assets. Green Technology Services was owned by Beck’s cousin Matthew Barfield.

Strickland is unusual because Green Techs invoices contain few details about what the company offers and Beck always gives her for payment instead of mailing the invoice. I testified.

She also said that checks are always left for physical receipt by GreenTech at GUA’s front desk, rather than being mailed to the PO Box of Villa Rica’s company.

Defendant lawyer Bill Thomas questioned whether Strickland hated Beck and the changes he made to GUA’s business. Strickland said Beck’s method was different, but I was fine.

Republican Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp called on Beck to resign the day after the indictment. Beck voluntarily resigned, but said he was innocent and did not resign. Beck continues to raise state salaries of about $ 200,000, despite the state paying John King, who was appointed by Kemp as commissioner, and King will continue to work in 2022. I’m running to.

Beck has also been accused of paying 1,500 campaign signs while running for insurance, using over $ 4,000 from the Arson Administration Program in Georgia.

