Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: A Guide to Apple’s iPhone Battery Pack

Apple has just released the $ 99 accessory MagSafe Battery Pack that snaps to the back of the iPhone 12 to extend battery life. Join the MagSafe Accessory League, which has been on sale since last fall. And we are accepting orders now and shipping will start next week.

Designed specifically for the iPhone 12 Mini, 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. The MagSafe Battery Pack is only available in white and has a silicon design that adds a hump to the back of your iPhone. From the accessory picture, you can see that it has a 1,460mAh battery. It is not yet known how this will affect the daily use of the product. For example, the iPhone 12s has a battery capacity of 2,815mAh, which provides about 50% of its power.

Like the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo, it can wirelessly push 15 watts to the iPhone 12. However, there is a problem. To get the most out of 15 watts just by connecting it to your iPhone, you need to connect it to a power source. This pushes out a slow 5 watts. As tested here, you need to connect a 20 watt brick to quickly charge wirelessly.

Snap to the back of your iPhone or the MagSafe case on your device. Either way, it will start charging and you will be able to see the percentage of both phone and charger batteries on the lock screen. You can also check both battery levels in the Battery widget. Interestingly, you’ll need iOS 14.7. It will be available to customers when the MagSafe battery pack ships next week.

The MagSafe battery pack is charged via the Lightning cable. You can also attach the MagSafe battery pack to the back of your iPhone and connect the pack. This is useful because it can be a battery pack or a wireless charger. Please note that the cable is not included in the box.

This is the main difference from Apple’s previous iPhone Smart Battery Case option. It is a battery that is attached to the back, not a wraparound case. You can’t add protection or durability from this accessory, but you’ll get an easy snap-on or off experience.

The $ 99 MagSafe Battery Pack is a premium option to join the herd of other models. The Hypers Magnetic Battery Pack offers a 5,000mAh cell for $ 39.99 and the Ankers Magnetic PowerCore for $ 45.99. Mophie offers Snap + 5,000mAh for $ 49.99.

Ultimately, it depends on what you focus on when it comes to battery pack functionality. I don’t think MagSafe will be gone in the next generation iPhone and the following year. From that lens, the MagSafe Battery Pack offers some potential. It will be hands-on soon, but for now the MagSafe battery pack is available for pre-order for $ 99 and will begin shipping next week.

