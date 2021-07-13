Call of Duty Glitch gives Nickmercs Dark Matter, Level 1000 on all guns





The popular Call of Duty: Warzone Streamer NICKMERCS is the victim of a glitch that has leveled his character and unlocked a rare weapon skin.

Anomalous glitch gave Call of Duty: Warzonestreamer Nick Kolcheff the highest level and a very powerful gun. YouTuber and Twitch streamers (aka FaZe NICKMERCS) have become famous for streaming games such as Warzone and Fortnite. Launched in March 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone is the battle royale of the iconic first-person shooter series.

Although he gained popularity thanks to the game, NICK MERCS recently expressed a cheerful anger about the recent Warzone updates. After the release of the Warzone Season 2 update, Streamer expressed his extreme discomfort during the stream. NICKMERCS compares the game’s update system with Fortnite, a companion to battle royale who frequently changes large maps to accommodate new updates. The eccentric streamer has enough points, but he humorously yells into the mic and conveys the points bigger.

Twitter account Call of Duty Newsnow reports that NICK MERCS was affected by Call of Duty: Warzone hacks or glitches. This hack instantly raises the player to level 1000 and unlocks the dark matter cosmetic variations of all weapons. Call of Duty News suggests that this glitch may have affected NICK MERCS because it killed a hacker during gameplay. Activision hasn’t issued a statement about Warzone hackers for some time, so glitches could unfairly ban NICK MERCS from the game.

Level 1000 Hack + Dark Matter unlock occurred at @NICKMERCS.

He is currently at level 1000 in the game and has all Cold War guns + emblems and dark matter with unlocked calling cards. pic.twitter.com/UfoiTLGnx4

— Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) July 12, 2021

Also, Activision hasn’t commented on Warzone hackers or scammers for more than two months, so there’s no information on whether such hacks could ban your account. _ () _ /

— Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) July 12, 2021

Call of Duty: Warzone has recently seen a surge in hackers. Many console players want Activision to remove cross-play and stop Warzone hackers on the console. The game’s cross-play feature allows gamers to play together, regardless of the system used to play Warzone. Unfortunately, this means that console players often play against PC players, and PCs are generally much easier to hack than consoles. Many players see this as an unfair advantage for those who play Warzone on their computers, and suggest that including gameplay only on the console can reduce the number of hackers encountered. Many professional players have also been accused of hacking, and NICK MERCS’s latest glitch is just the latest example. Recently, unfair play accusations have forced Warzonepro MuTeX to stream on five cameras to prove that they are not cheating.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s hacker community is growing significantly and its presence negatively impacts the gaming experience of other players. If you give one player an unfair advantage, other players will not be able to enjoy it, and Activision clearly does not take appropriate measures against cheating. NICKMERCS may be a well-known example these days, but hackers affect all of the game’s dedicated player base.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

