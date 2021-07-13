First drive review of the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring: Almost Perfect





The iconic shape of 911 is much better without wings.

All conversations about the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring will focus on one question: Wings or Wings? But to be honest, there is no wrong answer. The two 992 GT3 models are mechanically identical and have the same performance statistics and a starting price of $ 162,450. What you like best is based solely on aesthetics. No matter what, you have a car hell.

I? I am fully involved in team touring. Going on this route unlocks additional levels of customization that aren’t available on winged cars (unless, of course, on the Porsche Exclusive route). The standard GT3 has a black interior with Alcantara suede accents, but you can add contrast stitching in GT silver, guard red and shark blue to add a little personality. Touring, on the other hand, is available in approximately 15 two-tone leather schemes, fabric seat inserts and optional embossed trim. It will be wild.

Black is the base interior color for touring, covering the dashboard, top doors, steering wheel, center console and floor liner. But the seats, door cards, sides of the rear compartment, and all contrast stitching are all options, including some red, some blue, some beige tones, some green, and even dark brown. You can do it with the color of. Porsche says the decision to expand the standard leather catalog was easy, as many of the 991.2 generation GT3 Touring customers chose to avoid the basic black for something more interesting. This eliminates the need for many of the 992 buyers to go through the entire exclusive process to add a color splash. And if you read it and still choose all black, I’m sorry, you’re bored and I can’t help you.

You see, the manual transmission.

Another reason I’m pro-touring is clear. The iconic silhouette of 911 is best left uninterrupted. Like the GT3 swan’s neck wings, it’s also all brutal and sharp, like the world’s least attractive park bench. Yes, it has a functional purpose, but no purpose to be noticed on public roads. Porsche tells me that the aerodynamic benefits of the wings do not make a meaningful difference at legal speeds, so unless the day of the spatula fast track or the autobahn blast is your future, it’s mainly for appearance. ..

However, touring is not completely wingless. It has the same retractable spoiler you find in the 911 Carrera. However, on touring, the rear flaps bounce at 49 mph. It is faster than Carrera and stretches slightly higher to make the opening larger. If I’m noisy, I don’t like the look of the standard 911 with its wings raised, but it’s a trade-off with the look of this car when the spoiler is retracted. My ideal solution is actually to use a regular GT3 hatch with a cute little fixed ducktail and no active aero, but Porsche engineers simply can’t do that. I’m sure I have a complete list of why I’m and why I’m even ridiculous to suggest such a thing.

Other touring-specific differences include the mesh cover of the engine’s air intake with the GT3 touring emblem, the removal of the GT3 script from the rear bumper, and the metal trim around the headlights and side glass. The fascia at the bottom front is also painted to match the rest of the body, unlike standard GT3 parts that are black regardless of the exterior color. Even if you still don’t like the small nostrils at the tip of the sloping hood, it’s a much more cohesive look.

The Jonathan Harper / Roadshow GT3 is one of the best sports cars in Porsche history, and touring doesn’t sacrifice its thrill.

In all other respects, the two 911s are identical, from the front double wishbone suspension to the rear prominent diffuser. The stunning 4.0-liter horizontally opposed 6-cylinder engine produces the same 502 horsepower and 346 lb-ft torque, but can spin the Bejesus until it smokes the 9,000 rpm red line. Unlike previous generation GT3 Touring, which was only available with manual transmissions, Porsche’s 7-speed PDK dual clutch box can now be specified as a free option. This reduces the coupe’s 0 to 0.5 seconds. 60mph time in just 3.2 seconds.

If you’re a truck rat chasing lap times, I can understand going to PDK, but I’ll neglect to order touring with a sweet and sweet 6-speed manual. What you lose at full speed (0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds) returns 10 times with the involvement of the driver. For the perfect sync of the right arm and left foot, it’s very satisfying as Taku quickly shifts up from second to third, just like touching backlit number 9. The manual gearbox is twice as fun on the way back. A well-spaced pedal for heel-and-toe shifts, or Porsche’s amazing auto-rotating matching technology that purists lament but I always use.

The gear lever itself is nice and thick, and it’s actually the same as what you get with the PDK GT3. I admit that I found a slight disconnect with this shifter, as this shifter lacks some mechanical linkage. In other words, it’s less satisfying than the 718 Cayman GTS and GT4 sticks, but not enough to consider buying a GT3 without it.

Seriously, how good is gentian blue with gold wheels?

What’s more, especially 3-pedal cars make up about 70% of all GT3 sales in the US, so it’s good for Porsche to continue to provide manuals for touring. Oh, and special praise for Porsche, who came up with a workaround for California’s outdated vehicle code, almost prevented the manual GT3 from being fully sold in the Golden State. Wow.

The touring weighs the same as a standard GT3, with a stick of 3,126 pounds. This makes it 228 pounds lighter than the base 911 Carrera. The power and ferocity of the engine is enough to make this car completely dynamite on winding roads, but the front suspension, rear axle steering, wide front track, and insanely gripped street legal version of the 911 RSR race car. Add Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires (with 315 section rear) And, well, what a mess.

You can feel all the pebbles and all the cracks under the tires, but you can’t upset the GT3. The handle feels lively in my hands and the chassis sends a clear signal to my spine. The packer’s moment with ruts and swells in the center of the corner is not comparable to a sophisticated suspension. I keep flashing back to the first drive of the standard GT3, braking later when jumping into the turn, allowing the chassis and tires. Do them.

I was able to do this forever.

After hours of driving for hundreds of miles, I never feel that touring will give me up. Of course, the interior is also quite noisy, so if a long-distance Gran Turismo is appropriate, a more comfortable car like the 911 Turbo is best.

There are few compromises, in between, nothing specific to touring. My car is equipped with standard steel stoppers, which is fine in itself, but misses the strong first bite of the optional carbon ceramic brakes. Beyond that, many of the 911’s advanced driver assistance systems will not be able to get GT3. However, it eventually comes with an updated version of Porsche’s infotainment technology that includes Android Auto.

The GT3 is one of the best sports cars in Porsche history and touring does not sacrifice its thrill. With or without wings, you can’t really go wrong.

