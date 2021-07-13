Google on whether the site should hide affiliate links





Google’s John Mueller answers questions about affiliate links and whether it’s beneficial to hide them from search engines.

This is explained in the latest article in the Ask Googlebot series on YouTube. Specifically, Mueller addresses the following questions:

“Is it good to hide store / affiliate links?”

Hiding content from search engine crawlers is an interesting question to address given that it violates Google’s guidelines, regardless of what the content is.

Nevertheless, Mueller answers it to the best of his ability. Before answering the question, Mueller briefly explains what an affiliate link is.

Affiliate links are links to other businesses. Linked site owners get paid when users go to their business and purchase a product or service.

As far as Google is concerned, affiliate links are perfectly fine. It is acceptable to use them as a way to monetize your website.

That said, there are two important aspects to keep in mind to stay within Google’s guidelines.

Mueller explains what these aspects are, explaining if there are benefits to hiding affiliate links.

Google’s John Mueller on the correct use of affiliate links

Google considers affiliate links to be an acceptable form of monetization as long as two conditions are met.

First, a website must offer all its own content and value.

It’s easy to republish general product descriptions and low-quality product descriptions, but users can get them from anywhere on the web.

Users expect to find something useful on their website, especially if they are searching for a purchase.

The second condition is that you need to declare an affiliate link. Site owners must declare affiliate links for both users and search engines.

For users, it’s worth checking local regulations on what they need to do. Laws vary from place to place regarding the disclosure of affiliate links.

For search engines, the site owner must use the rel = ”nofollow” or rel = ”Sponsored” link attribute to indicate that it is an affiliate link.

According to Mueller, you don’t have to hide or obfuscate search engine affiliate links.

You don’t need to use automatic JavaScript, on-click processing, or cloaking.

Simply link and declare to your affiliate as usual so that Google can handle the link properly.

If you use JavaScript to add affiliate links, don’t forget to use the appropriate attributes there as well.

Mueller acknowledges that affiliate links are often used within the context of product reviews. If that applies to your site, Mueller suggests checking your page for structured data that may be appropriate to implement.

Mueller doesn’t mention this part, but it’s important to note that Google released an algorithm update for product reviews in April.

In short, Google is more strict about the quality of product reviews. Site owners who publish product reviews should be familiar with the details of this update in order to maintain the positive aspects of Google’s algorithms.

