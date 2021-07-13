DNA from a 1,600-year-old Iranian sheep mummy brings history to life





Sheep legs mummified with DNA. Image courtesy of Deutsches Bergbau-Museum Bochum and Zanjan Cultural Heritage Center, Archaeological Museum of Zanjan. Credits: Deutsches Bergbau-Museum Bochum and Zanjan Cultural Heritage Center, Archaeological Museum of Zanjan.

A team of geneticists and archaeologists from Ireland, France, Iran, Germany and Austria have sequenced DNA from a 1,600-year-old sheep mummy at Chehrbd, an ancient Iranian salt mine. This noteworthy specimen reveals sheep breeding practices in the ancient Near East and emphasizes how natural mummification affects DNA degradation.

An incredible discovery has been published in an international peer-reviewed journal. Biology letter ..

The Chehrbd salt mine is known to preserve biological material. Indeed, in this mine, the famous “Saltmen” human body was dried and recovered in a salt-rich environment. New research confirms this natural mummification process that removes and preserves water from corpses. If not soft tissue, it will degrade some preserved animals.

A research team led by a geneticist at Trinity College Dublin took advantage of this by extracting DNA from a small cut in the mummified skin of a mined leg.

Ancient DNA is usually damaged and fragmented, but the team found that sheep mummy DNA is very well preserved. Fragments are long and usually have less damage associated with such ancient times. The group attributed this to the mummification process, and salt mines provide ideal conditions for preserving animal tissue and DNA.

The effects of salt mines were also found in the microbes present on the skin of sheep’s feet. Salt-loving archaea and bacteria may have dominated the microbial profile (also known as metagenomics) and contributed to tissue conservation.

Mummified animals are genetically similar to modern sheep breeds in the region, suggesting that sheep ancestors have been in Iran for at least 1,600 years.

The team also used sheep DNA preservation to investigate genes associated with two important economic features of sheep: wool fleece and fat tail. Some wild sheep (Asiatic mouflon) have a “hairy” coat that is very different from the wool coat found in many domestic sheep today. Fat-tailed sheep are also common in Asia and Africa, are highly regarded in cooking, and have the potential to adapt well to dry climates.

The team built a genetic impression of the sheep and found that the mummy had no genetic variation associated with the wool coat, but fiber analysis using a scanning electron microscope was performed on hair or mixed coat varieties. I showed it. Microscopic details of matching hair fibers were found. Interestingly, the mummies had a genetic variation associated with the fat-tailed sheep. This suggests that sheep resemble the hairy fat-tailed sheep found in Iran today.

“Mummy carcasses are so rare that little empirical evidence of the survival of ancient DNA in these tissues was known prior to this study,” said Dr. Connor Rossi. He is a candidate for the School of Genetics and Microbiology in Trinity and the lead author of the dissertation.

“The amazing integrity of DNA was different from what we had previously encountered from ancient bones and teeth. This DNA conservation, coupled with its own metagenome profile, causes the environment to destroy tissues and DNA. It shows how basic it is for dynamics.

The study was also supervised by Dr. Kevin G. Daily of Trinity’s Department of Genetics and Microbiology. “Our team was able to combine a genetic and microscopic approach to create a genetic image of what the 1600-year-old Iranian sheep breed looked like and how it was used. .. ..

“We can use an interdisciplinary approach to find out what value ancient culture values ​​for animals. This study was carried out by the Sassanid Iranian people. Specializes in and suggests well-developed livestock practices. “

More info: Exceptional ancient DNA preservation and fiber debris of sheep mummies in the salt mine of Sassania in Chehrabad, Iran's Biology Letter (2021). royalsocietypublishing.org/doi .1098 / rsbl.2021.0222

Courtesy of Trinity College Dublin

