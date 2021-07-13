Google previously limited unlimited group video calls to one hour with a free account





According to a support page discovered by 9to5Google, Google has put an end to virtually unlimited group video calls with Meet for free Gmail accounts. Users logged on to Meet with a free account will now be capped for group calls in one hour instead of the previous 24-hour meeting time.

Google’s unlimited group meeting offer was helpful because COVID-19 brought many of its traditional face-to-face features online. Not having to worry about the call being cut off or creating a new conference link meant that video calls could be left on during long family gatherings.

One-on-one calls are still unlimited

Meet was opened to non-enterprise users in April last year to make it more competitive with Zoom. At that time, Google promised to hold an unlimited number of meetings until September 30, 2020. The company then extended that period to March 2021. Until the end of June again. Google allows you to keep one-on-one calls as long as you need, but for the second pandemic summer, longer group calls will cost $ 7.99 per month for the current Google Workspace personal tier ($ 7.99 per month from January). There will be an additional charge as in 9.99). 2022).

Like Google, Zooms one-on-one calls are unlimited and free, but they handle group calls differently. Zoom regularly expands beyond the 40-minute meeting limit on certain holidays, such as Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s Eve.

Meet, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams all started out as business communication products adopted by non-business users in the early days of the pandemic. Now that some of the giveaways are gone, it will be interesting to see which services people stick to.

