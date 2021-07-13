Dr. Jason Wersland on Therabody’s Growth and Innovation





Therabody is a high-tech wellness brand that covers the industry-leading line of percussive massage guns known as Theragun and products such as Recovery Air and Wave Roller. After identifying market gaps, insiders explored the company’s mission and growth in a conversation with founder and chiropractor Dr. Jayson Werthland, who built the first temporary seragan with both hands in 2008. As an investor and strategic advisor to Therabody, tennis champion Maria Sharapova is actively working with Dr. Jason to support global expansion, marketing and creative efforts. Something is loaded.

Theragun is no stranger to the internet. Its popular ergonomic triangular design has been featured by celebrities, professional athletes, renowned fitness trainers and everyday athletic fanatics and has recently filled social media feeds.

This beloved percussive massage gun is the brainchild of Los Angeles-based chiropractor Dr. Jayson Werthland (known as Dr. Jason). He first created the tool in the garage after suffering directly from the debilitating pain caused by a motorcycle accident.

Since the first official prototype hit the market in 2016, Theragun has launched another three generations, collecting a number of brand deals and high-profile partnerships with five-time Grand Slam tennis champion Maria Sharapova. .. Over 250 professional sports teams in Major League Baseball also rely on Seragan for performance and recovery assistance. The New York Mets are up to date as of April.

The latest Theragun generation offers a unique recovery experience that merges with the companion app, devised by Dr. Jason to guide the use of the device through Bluetooth connectivity and personalized routines. The science behind Theragun technology is the clear calibration of amplitude, frequency, and torque. It accelerates muscle tissue repair and relieves pain and tension when used together in percussive movements.

Theragun product family.Cerabody

Recently, Theragun has become a single product line among the many products offered by the recently created high-tech wellness brand Therabody. For Dr. Jason, the transition to Cerabody was included in this concept: “You only get one body, because you can’t cash it or get a new one at 50. , What do you do with it? “

He reached this concept in 2018 after collecting data on the effectiveness of Theragun for 10 years. This was evidenced by the overwhelmingly positive results in patients, many of whom were athletes. As Dr. Jason said in an interview with an insider, the next step in his journey was to link the use of seragan to a greater wellness philosophy for everyone. ..

That is the mission to drive the continuous innovation of Therabody. Following the rebranding, the company acquired PowerDot and RP Sports to add forms of muscle treatment to Therabody’s natural wellness portfolio, including the Wave series of smart vibrating rollers and the organic CBD line grown in the United States under TheraOne. Introduced. As part of its overall approach to wellness, Therabody also offers an educational component called Therabody University for everyday people and healthcare professionals.

“When you’re involved with Serabody, you’re involved with the psyche,” said Dr. Jason. “It’s not just a product, it’s an ecosystem.”

Dr. Jason described this “ecosystem” as an endeavor to empower both high-performance professional athletes and the general public who just want to move without pain. With the freedom to use the right tools, Dr. Jason wants people to be able to rely on prophylactic body care rather than on drugs. However, Dr. Jason emphasized that one of the most important tools of all is knowledge of what recovery means and how essential it is to athletic activity.

“When we exercise, when we sweat, we do our own spring cleaning, so we’re just putting out the trash,” he said. “But if you don’t do the recovery part, it’s like taking garbage to the front door and leaving it as it is, and it starts to smell and smell.”

Sharapova, as top tennis pros Maria Sharapova and Dr. Jayson Werthland, has long appreciated the importance of preparation and recovery in fitness routines.Cerabody

Theragun and its sister products not only serve as a natural solution to chronic pain, but also support this process of recovery after a workout. For Sharapova, recovery was especially essential for training as a professional tennis player, and Seragan’s presence as a complementary tool quickly caught her eye.

After retiring from court in 2020, Sharapova shifted her focus to her business career. In particular, it’s about further developing our investment portfolio, including the luxury sunscreen brand Supergoop and our self-funded candy company Sugarpova.

Her decision to invest in Therabody and become a strategic advisor to the company’s board of directors was related to her belief in the company’s collaborative culture, as well as its industry-destroying technology and ability to improve people’s lives.

“I continue to expand my business portfolio, so I think it’s important to work with partners who have great potential from a business perspective. It can also have a positive impact on people’s lives. The Cerabody is a perfect example of that, “Sharapova wrote. By email to the insider.

Dr. Jason says both he and Sharapova are driven by entrepreneurship, a passion for doing good for humanity, and high expectations for themselves, the core principles that unite them in their partnerships. Told. The two are also neighbors of Los Angeles, making it easy to collaborate and brainstorm in a convenient location in the backyard.

Regarding the partnership with Sharapova and their collaboration in the business vision, Dr. Jason said, “She doesn’t like to lose and we don’t. That is, we are competitive. But at the same time, we are. Not .. What we are doing really helps people. ”

Perhaps the most distinctive aspect of their relationship is not only that Sharapova is a business partner, but also the patient dynamics often found in Dr. Jason’s business relationships, establishing a unique level of personal connection and trust. The fact that you are doing it. From a chiropractor’s point of view, Dr. Jason has a real interest in the health of the people he works with and is worth inspiring him to continue to grow and expand his influence on Cerabody’s products.

“I’m defending their health and we’re doing this business on our side,” Dr. Jason added. “So it’s a little different relationship. I really want the best for Maria and I want her to keep moving and be able to do what she does.”

This desire to enable people of all fitness levels to lead a healthy and painless life through freedom of movement keeps Dr. Jason’s booming motivation in the field of health and wellness. Through technology, science and research, Dr. Jason is confident that Cerabody is on the right track to reach its goal of expansion and further amplify its message and voice.

“In my opinion, we’re probably 5% of what we can potentially do,” said Dr. Jason. “There are a lot of people on the planet who don’t have this yet, so there’s a lot to do.”

