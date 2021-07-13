Company Of Heroes 3 announced





Image: Company of Heroes 3

I have a strong passion for Relics’ classic real-time strategy game Company of Heroes. I’ve gone as far as calling it the perfect RTS. Well, the news that the third game is coming today was a big surprise and fun.

If you’ve never played a game and are wondering why Id says that, know that the Company of Heroes wasn’t the average RTS. I wasn’t interested in mining crystals, building walls, or rushing alien insects. This was a war game that took every detail of battlefield action from cover to elevation to flanking maneuver very seriously. This created a free-flowing tactical situation in which every encounter in every battle felt like a fresh new challenge. The right weapon in the right place.

If the first game was set up in Western Europe and the second game was set up on the Eastern Front (before returning to France again with the expansion), the third hero company was set up in the Mediterranean, in North Africa and the Allies. Participate in both battles Invasion of Italy.

This means that one was fighting the United States and Britain (with the addition of British Commonwealth and Italian resistance) and the other as the German and major Italian troops.

The big and flashy launch trailers are:

But more practical interest may be the trailer for this gameplay.

Oh yeah, it’s a lot like a hero company! One of the new things I really like is that it puts more emphasis on urban warfare. In previous games, managing the building was important, but occupying the building was a bit arbitrary. Here, your army will tear and clean up your house before you move. Hopefully it will make passing through the dense Italian town a more interesting challenge.

Image: Company of Heroes 3

This is so cool to see! Company of Heroes 2 … was really disappointing that it was such a disappointment (although it was improved by the expansion), and after eight years of nothing, the series died underwater (or perfectly). I could easily guess (depending on the optimistic level).

The Company of Heroes 3 will be released on Steam in 2022, but there is an alpha build that you can try right now from the game’s Steam page.

