Pokemon Go players get free YouTube Premium for 3 months





Google Play sponsors this year’s Pokemon Gofest and, like last year, is virtual and global. Also, as part of its sponsorship, Pokmon Go trainers will receive free YouTube Premium for three months if they have never previously registered for the service. This year’s festival is a special celebration of the 5th anniversary of Pokemon Go and the 25th anniversary of Pokemon itself. There are also some other treats where participants get courtesy of other properties on Google.

Pokemon Gofest is global, but unfortunately this offer from Google is not global. Only trainers in the US, Canada, UK, Australia and Singapore can claim a free 3-month trial of YouTube Premium. You need a valid payment method when you sign up, but you won’t be billed until three months have passed. Therefore, if you do not want to continue your subscription, you must cancel your subscription before the trial period ends. Otherwise, you will have to pay a monthly subscription fee of $ 11.99 after the trial period ends.

However, there are conditions. This benefit is not available if you have subscribed to YouTube Premium, as well as YouTube Music Premium, and the now obsolete YouTube Red or Google Play Music, or if you have previously subscribed. If you also used a free trial with any of the above services, you will not be able to sign up for this 3-month free trial. YouTube Premium features features such as ad-free viewing, playing videos and music while using other apps, saving videos for offline viewing, and other perks.

In addition to the 3-month YouTube Premium, Google Play subscribers will be able to earn additional Google Play points by making in-app purchases on Pokmon Go from July 12th. The game is also affiliated with one of the most popular YouTube channels, The Try Guys. Help the trainer prepare for the Pokmon Go Fest on July 17th and 18th. Also, if you have already registered for YouTube Premium, you can use YouTube without ads.

To get a free 3-month YouTube Premium trial, click this link to see if your account is eligible. This offer is valid until October 5, 2021 at 11:59 pm Pacific Daylight Savings Time.

