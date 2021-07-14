France imposes $ 393 million fine on Google Copyright battle





Google was fined € 500 million ($ 393 million) on Tuesday for failing to comply with an order from French competition regulators to negotiate a fair deal with news publishers regarding the use of content. CNBC Report: French competition authorities violate April 2020 ruling and negotiate “in good faith” license agreements with publishers and telecommunications companies for the reuse of copyrighted content He said he ordered. In January, Google signed a major digital rights agreement with a French publisher. As part of the deal, the company said it would negotiate a separate license with members of the French Press Alliance to cover related rights and access to a new service called the News Showcase. French competitors disputed this, saying it did not include discussions about compensation for the current use of content subject to media “neighborhood rights.” Regulators added that Google restricted the scope of discussions with the media by refusing to include the use of press images.

According to Agence France-Presse AFP, this is the largest fine ever imposed by the French competition watchdog for failing to comply with one of its rulings. Google has been ordered by regulators to offer publishers a reward for using protected content within two months. Failure to do so will result in a fine of up to € 900,000 per day. Google said it was “extremely disappointed” with Tuesday’s decision. “We have acted in good faith throughout the process,” a Google spokeswoman told CNBC. “Fine ignores our efforts to reach an agreement and the reality of how news works on our platform.” “So far, we have announced an agreement on neighboring rights. Only Google, “a spokeswoman added. “We are also in the process of finalizing contracts with AFP, including global licensing agreements, and neighboring rights compensation for press publications.”

