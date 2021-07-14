Salt Lake City Launches Wasatch Innovation Network to Promote Utah’s Technology Industry





Derek Miller, President and CEO of Salt Lake Chamber, will talk about the Wasatch Innovation Network at a press conference at Colliers International in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Scott G Winterton, Decelet News)

Salt Lake City The Salt Lake Chamber will meet on Tuesday and is newly formed, with Utah technology companies, state universities, venture capital firms, local governments, and the Chamber of Commerce working together to collaborate on Utah’s innovation efforts. Launched Wasatch Innovation Network.

The network has been active since the end of last year and aims to bring together the best spirits across Utah’s major sectors to bring strength and insight to Utah’s innovation technology industry.

Paul Ahlstrom, CEO and co-founder of TechBuzzNews, defined innovation as “the crossroads of inventions and market insights to do something good” because innovation can be an undefined term.

“Innovation is at the heart of our economy. It’s a kind of innovation or death,” he said.

The network will strengthen innovation, provide Utah with national and international marketing as a leader in innovation and technology, support startups with capital and mentoring, and meet regularly to address the needs and interests of its members. And promote a policy of working with committees in each major genre of innovation in Utah.

The network focuses on four values: membership, growth, innovation and acceleration.

Innovation technology drives commerce both in Utah and around the world. In 2019, the technology industry will account for $ 18.5 billion in Utah’s total economy, which is more than 10%. Brandon Fugal, chairman of Colliers International, a leading professional services and investment management company, said there is global competition at unprecedented speed and scale, especially with China.

Colliers International Chairman Brandon Fugal will talk about the Wasatch Innovation Network at a press conference at Colliers International in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deceret News)

Derek Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance, said:

Utah is known for its diverse economies, public-private partnerships, dynamic pioneering spirit, and many successful start-ups and entrepreneurs.

“Utah plays an important role in being a leader and standard-bearer of innovation,” said Fugue. “Our possibilities in this situation are endless.”

Utah’s life sciences industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the United States, with biotechnology companies in the state exporting medical products and services to the world. Utah was the first state to develop artificial kidneys, hearts, and arms.

Last year, BioUtah, an independent Utah life sciences industry group, launched BioHive, an industry branding initiative that consolidates Utah’s life sciences companies and highlights industry innovation and contributions around the world.

Kelly McAleer, account executive of the Kenny Group and former president and CEO of BioUtah, will talk about the Wasatch Innovation Network at a press conference at Colliers International in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Kelly McAleer, Account Executive of the Kenny Group and former President and CEO of BioUtah, said:

Utah has many successful startups. One of them, Owlet, started in the Pro Bono garage. Today, it’s the best-selling baby monitor system, helping connect 1.5 million parents and children.

Most startups fail, but the support community can just provide a network of people who believe in them and help this new generation of entrepreneurs do it right, Owlet CEO and co-worker. Founder Kurt Workman explained.

“You need a village to raise a baby, and you definitely need a village to raise a company,” he said.

The Wasatch Innovation Network in Utah provides this type of support by building a comprehensive, mentor-powered network to help entrepreneurs lay the groundwork for the first time. And through that foundation, its members want to bring together diverse groups of people to create and innovate.

Greg Manuel, Vice President and General Manager of Northrop Grumman’s Strategic Deterrence Systems Division, said:

“It’s our job to protect our freedom and advance the discovery of humans,” he said. “We are free and safe as a country for what we produce.”

But Utah Valley University president Astrid Tomines added that without work there would be no diverse workforce. People of color and first-generation college students who continue to bring that diversity to the workforce are being developed, grown and given opportunities at the college.

And now that networks have been formed to connect these bright hearts, what’s next for the Utah innovation technology industry and especially the Wasatch Innovation Network?

“The next step for all these stakeholders is to get together and turn their habitat into an ecosystem,” Miller said. “Today marks the beginning of the process.”

At the end of the meeting, the participating members of the network made progress to sign a new charter.

× More stories you may be interested in

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksl.com/article/50204114/salt-lake-chamber-launches-wasatch-innovation-network-to-promote-tech-industry-in-utah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos