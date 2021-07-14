Fortnite Inflate-A-Bull: Where to Find and Use Disguise





More than two weeks after first learning about the new consumables, Epic has officially updated Fortnite with a new item called Inflate-A-Bull. Consumables look as expected based on past leaks. It looks like an inflatable costume. Beyond that, Epic finally confirmed the purpose of this new item.

Epic says the Inflate-A-Bull is a cow disguise created by the game’s fictitious Imagined Order to “surprise and attack” alien intruders. IO has decided to “know that cows are a favorite of alien abductions”, at least according to a hot saucer mailing list message from the game character Mali.

The Inflate-A-Bull is certainly on the player’s back and can be deployed to prevent it from bouncing and harming. This is especially useful if you need to get down the hill quickly, as rolling downhill is much faster than running. Inflating your disguise will quickly eliminate unwanted alien parasites.

Of course, according to tradition, when aliens are actively attracted to cows, it is necessary to question how effective cow disguise is. Epic notes this small issue and warns that saucers may tend to target players when wearing inflatables, but ultimately the benefits they offer outweigh the risks of kidnapping. doing.

The disguise also prevents you from being shot, but only once, as the same shot pops the suit, exposing you and leaving you vulnerable. There is a waiting period between being shot and being able to deploy the disguise again, but if you manually contract instead, the second deployment will be much faster.

Unlike previous leaks that claimed to need to be disguised from Rick Sanchez’s AI character, Epic states that they can be obtained from both regular small chests and large IO crate chests.

