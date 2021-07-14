Google may have accidentally leaked the name of the Pixel 6 XL





Earlier this week, I noticed that I didn’t see as many Pixel 6 rumors as expected at this time of the year. Google couldn’t stop the leak, and all Pixel devices were unearthed long before the official announcement. Google isn’t running a tighter ship, as some Pixel 6 leaks have already ruined the main secret of the phone. But just as I asked the live image of the Pixel 6 Pro, which allegedly hit the web a few days ago, Google accidentally spoiled the name of the Pixel 6 XL.

The first leak on the Pixel 6 claimed that Google would make changes this year. Smartphones are called Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The latter replaces the traditional Pixel XL brand.

The same leak showed that both phones had a radically new design, unlike those found on other devices. The camera module on the back occupies the entire width of the device, which is unusual for modern mobile phones. This assumes that the design leak is accurate.

Other rumors have revealed the specifications for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL. One of the potential hardware highlights is Google’s custom Whitechapel chip that powers the phone. Another amazing feature is support for Android updates for at least 5 years. This is the kind of support Apple offers for new iPhone models, but Google has never seen it before.

Pixel 6 XL or Pixel 6 Pro?

Google will unveil its Pixel 6 smartphone at the Made by Google Hardware Event, which takes place each year in early October. However, the company has just mentioned the names of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL in its Android developer documentation.

Google has posted a form about a new game mode intervention that is part of the new game mode API that Google just announced. The Game Mode API allows game developers to suggest game mode intervention settings to smartphone makers. Google recommended that game makers approach smartphone vendors individually.

The form seen by xda-developers allows developers to contact Google about their Pixel hardware. So the names Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL came in place of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This could be an innocent mistake from Google. Or, the company is just trying to keep the final name of Pixel 6 secret. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL are the expected Monicas for this year’s Pixel. This is the best way to reference them in the developer documentation.

However, Google removed the Pixel 6 name from the form relatively quickly, suggesting it was an error.

Whatever name Google chooses for the larger Pixel 6, the smartphone screen will be larger, battery life will be longer, and the camera experience will be improved. According to other leaks, the Pixel 6 XL / Pro has a triple-lens camera on the back. The regular Pixel 6 only has a dual lens camera.

