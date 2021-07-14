Companies in the Oakrea region use innovation and technology to succeed





Grace Connatser amd Colleen Kottke | Wisconsin State Farmers

At the heart of Farm Technology Days 2021, Oakrea is an innovation square featuring five cutting-edge farms that are breaking new ground in different types of agriculture.

From leafy vegetables and beans to Holsteins and cheeses, Oakrea and Chipewa Valley are fertile lands that grow many crops and produce.

Andy Ferguson is chairman of the Innovation Square Commission, which features five of the best Chipewa Valley family-owned farms in its category in northwestern Wisconsin, the Midwest, the country, and even the world.

“I’m amazed at the unique variety of crops grown in the backyards of the region, and the scale is amazing,” says Ferguson. “Driving on the freeway alone will not tell you that there are large producers of horseradish, common beans and apple orchards.”

Marieke Gouda (Penterman Dairy)

Marieke and Rolf Penterman emigrated from the Netherlands to the United States in 2002 and were ready to move from their homeland to American dairy. However, Marieke Penterman eventually opened an on-farm creamery in 2007, hoping to create her own side business. Since then, a farm of 400 cows has been added to the guided tour with window views. There is also a restaurant on site for all parts of the cheesemaking process.

Penterman said he missed Dutch Gouda cheese and wanted to make his own Marie Gouda. She said Gouda wasn’t a popular cheese at the time, but it’s become popular with many people these days. Creamery also creates a vegetarian version called Marie Ke Golden, which uses vegetable rennet instead of animal rennet.

“It’s very important to educate people about different types of cheese. In our case, the focus is on Gouda, but even fast food chains are about to advertise Gouda on burgers. That’s what Penterman said. .. “It all starts with great cows and high quality milk.”

According to Penterman, FTD provides consumers with an opportunity to show what dairy farmers represent. She added that she wants everyone to know how healthy and nutritious cheeses and other dairy products are. Penterman’s business also focuses on sustainability and cow comfort, including sand bedding, cow brushes and waterways.

“I always think America is a country of opportunity. What we are doing here is something we could never do in the Netherlands,” Penterman said. “Still, I think we are trying to get the most out of both worlds …. In general, I think the dairy industry is very innovative. We look at both countries and what I’m trying to figure out if it’s the best. “

Excellent fresh

Founded in 2016 in Hixton, Wisconsin, Superior Fresh sells leafy vegetables such as kale, spinach, and head lettuce, as well as Atlantic salmon grown on farms in operating fish stores. President Brandon Gottsacker said that growing salmon here in Wisconsin, rather than shipping salmon from the East Coast or running fishponds, makes their activities unique. Superior Fresh is also certified organic.

According to Gottsucker, the Superior Fresh idea partnered with heads of other companies in 2012 to evaluate the concept of aquaculture on land, essentially keeping fish away from the ocean and streams, healthy and organic. It started when it was linked to good food production. The project also focuses on sustainability, including a 55-acre reclaimed water irrigation system.

“Sustainability is a big part of (our business),” Gottsucker said. “Cultivation of Atlantic salmon in the Midwestern Wisconsin is very different from 95-96% of Atlantic salmon grown in Chile and Norway, so it usually takes thousands of miles to reach the plate. Will be shipped by distance. “

According to Gottsucker, his company prioritizes nature by feeding salmon certified organic feed and recycling water. He said growing food in a controlled environment with minimal inputs and water use helped make the operation as sustainable as possible. Superior Fresh is now home to 15 acres of the world’s largest aquaponics facility, supplying nutrient-rich water from fish farms to greenhouses.

“It’s a very high-tech business, and it’s obviously very special to be recognized as a high-tech business in Wisconsin, but in reality, much to understand the team here and how these systems work. It’s about individuals who have spent their time and energy, whether it’s water chemistry or engineering, “Gottsucker said.

Nelly Holstein

Founded in 1895, Nellie Holsteins is now run by a fifth generation family-owned farmhouse. Married to the Nelson family, Derrick and Miranda have been working on the farm for years and eventually plan to take over the surgery from Derrick’s father. The farm is on 300 acres and has 175 herds.

Miranda Nelson said FTD isn’t done on dairy farms, so it’s important to be a hot business this year. She said she sees this as a great opportunity to connect with people inside and outside the ag industry and help educate dairy workers about giving back.

“I think we’re going to attract people who have been taken off the farm for generations because it’s so close to the city of Oakrea,” Miranda said. “Therefore, this is also an opportunity to educate the general public about dairy, our practices, and the reasons for implementing the practices we do, sharing some of the new technologies used by people in the dairy industry. doing.”

Nellie Holsteins has a state-of-the-art barn with a robotic feed pusher and an activity system to detect illness and fever. In addition, the built-in alley scraper allows the barn to “take care of yourself” in addition to the actual milking. On the farm, no labor is hired, even in field surveys and chopping feed. They said robotics helps keep labor costs low and simple, and FTD helps farmers spot important technologies that they should adopt in their businesses.

“I think it’s important to be able to see the technologies that can be invested in and use on your farm, talk to people in the industry, and meet with other farmers,” said Derrick Nelson. ..

Chippewa Valley Bean

Chippewa Valley Bean, the world’s largest provider of green beans. Founded in 1858, owned by the Doan family, who still cultivates 7th generation farms, Chipewa Valley Bean processes beans from more than 100 farmers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. And it is sold all over the United States. , Europe, Asia, South America.

Exhibits feature red bean fields, harvesting equipment, processing demonstrations, and longtime partner Bush’s Beans. Get a close-up view of how beautiful red beans are grown, harvested and processed.

Ferguson orchard

One of the largest apple orchards in the Midwest and the destination of Wisconsin’s top agri-tourists, Ferguson’s orchards are home to the famous apple orchards, where people roam and grow modern apples. You can see how orchards have turned into better yields for more varieties.

Pumpkin patches with Ferguson’s special attractions will also be introduced, allowing participants to taste the famous local pumpkin patches.

Ferguson, a second-generation owner, says the orchards are spread out on both sides of the Wisconsin-Minnesota border and boast 300,000 apple trees. Ferguson’s orchards are the largest apple orchards in the Midwest, excluding Michigan.

“We are not one of the farms centuries ago, but 20 years ago we decided to survive early and need to produce more apples,” he says. I did. “And it happens to be in this area, and the quality of apples has improved significantly.”

Not only will guests be able to choose apples and pumpkins, but the family will be the best destination in the fall with a variety of activities such as corn mazes, livestock, wagon rides, apple cannons, corn pits and more I changed it to.

Click here for details

Innovation Square also includes a variety of recipes and samples made from the main ingredients of the farm of interest, exhibits of equipment used to harvest specialty crops, activities and games for children, and mascot racing.

“The agritourism in our industry is huge. It’s a victory whenever we can combine agriculture and try to generate a greater public interest in where their food comes from,” Ferguson said.

