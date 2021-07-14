Vietnam’s cryptocurrency mining rig features the rare RTX 3080 with insane pricing





The cryptocurrency mining rig sold as a pre-build in Vietnam utilizes the rare non-LHR RTX3080. And they needed arms and legs.

WCCFTech reports that the very rare ASUS RTX 3080 Gundam Edition is the card in question and is installed on Vietnam’s pre-built cryptocurrency mining rig for about $ 18,000. If you go at the current retail price of the Gundam Edition 3080, this is the total cost of the rig (excluding other parts such as memory, motherboard, CPU, cooling, power supply).

(Photo: ASUS)

This information is very rare because it’s actually a GPU, so it’s worth the press. When I try to buy recently, I can only find the card at a very high price on eBay. This is because this model of the RTX 3080 is intended to be a collector’s item. It will be part of ASUS’s special series to commemorate the classic giant mecha anime.

The main problem here is that these Vietnamese retailers will only receive the cards in stock if they are not directly involved with ASUS or other well-known retailers, as it is almost impossible to buy these cards. It means that it wasn’t.

So if you’re a big fan of the Gundam series and want to go for a themed build, you’re out of luck. Unless you have tons of disposable income, that’s it.

Cryptocurrency Mining via GPU: Is It Still Profitable?

The news mentioned above may sound a bit painful to gamers, but it’s not as bad as it looks. This is because the Gundam RTX 3080 is a non-LHR (light hash rate) card.

NVIDIA released these LHR cards earlier this year to prevent people from buying graphics cards for mining. And it turns out that these cards actually work. Team Green has fulfilled its promise that the LHR GPU will cut the hash rate performance of the RTX 3000 series in half. This has been proven in many tests.

(Photo: Peter Dazeley / Getty Images) London, UK-June 3: Employees building a cryptocurrency unit to mine and trade Bitcoin in trio mining on June 3, 2021 in London, UK. You can see the members.

Returning to the Gundam Edition RTX3080, they only appeal to Cryptominers. LHR cards may be weak in mining, but in games they work much like non-LHR cards. Non-LHR GPUs also retain some resale value once the miners have used them up. When the crypto bubble bursts, they can regain at least a significant investment by reselling these cards on the market.

How about CMP?

Apart from LHR, NVIDIA has also launched a cryptocurrency mining processor (CMP) graphics card specifically designed for mining. However, despite its very good sales, it didn’t catch the eye of miners who wanted to use the resale value of game-focused GPUs as a fallback. This is one of the main reasons why the RTX 3080 Gundam Edition is so in demand. This is because miners fight to get them as much as possible.

