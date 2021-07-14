Tech Titans Edge Grand Challenge to Connect Entrepreneurs with Enterprise Innovators »Dallas Innovates





Entrepreneurs designing solutions using cutting-edge technology can get feedback, recognition, and $ 20,000 from cutting-edge Tech Titans and businesses. At this year’s annual Grand Challenge, entrepreneurs can submit applications to be reviewed by tech company representatives, and finalists will be presented live / virtual pitch in front of a celebrity jury.

The challenge is open to entrepreneurs across the country. The solution chosen shows how innovative edge-enabled products can help the world return to work and life and catapult society beyond the hurdles of the last few years.

Edge-enabled solutions can be useful for work, life, education, or health. MBE / WBE certified technology companies owned by entrepreneurs, start-ups, small businesses and women must earn less than $ 2 million in advance. There is no cost to participate and the company does not have to be a member of TechTitans.

The deadline for submitting the application is 5 pm on Monday, August 16th.

Win the Grand Challenge

Last year, Grand Challenge winner Dr. Marge Zielke, director of the UTDs Center for Simulation and Synthetic Humans, said that this award “combines real-life and virtual experiences with 5G networks.” He said his vision for “a true virtual human metaverse” has accelerated.

“As a result of winning the Grand Challenge, we worked with potential corporate partners to drive emergent master concepts and significantly improve the fidelity and functionality of our virtual education platform,” said Zielke. I am. “We thank Tech Titans for their overall support and have helped us develop and promote our work and make great strides towards commercialization.

Details

The Tech Titans Innovation Team is creating the 2nd Annual Grand Challenge for Entrepreneurs. This year we are focusing on edge computing.

Tech Titans Innovation Collider offers a myriad of services that enable large companies to collaborate, connect, collaborate, and create breakthrough solutions that accelerate business value in collaboration with entrepreneurs, university researchers, and thought leaders. Offers. These services include providing management education, increasing access to technology expertise, and developing selected resources.

Winners will receive:

October 21 TechTitans Awards Invite a cash award of at least $ 20,000 to Gala Introducing technology resources and potential enterprise-level mentoring funding resources, including access to potential customers / partners

The hope is that entrepreneurs / startups will somehow receive:

Technology License Financing Customer / Supplier Relationships Strategic Partnerships Other Business Relationships

All information and contest rules can be found on the Tech Titans website or here.

Tech Titans is a partner organization of Dallas Innovates. Tech Titans includes a group of different technology leaders working together to successfully innovate in the region, from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies.

