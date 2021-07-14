What is included in the latest Firefox update? 90 unblocks Facebook sign-in and updates in the background





Mozilla upgraded Firefox to version 90 on Tuesday and released an enhanced version of anti-tracking technology that allows exceptions when logging in to the site using your Facebook credentials.

Costume engineers have also patched nine of five vulnerabilities tagged with Firefox’s second most serious label, “high.” Two of the nine were only detected in the Android edition of the browser, but none were marked as “serious”, the most serious defect category.

Firefox 90 can be downloaded from Mozilla’s site for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Firefox is updated in the background, so most users can restart their browser to install the latest version. To update manually in Windows, pull up the menu below the three horizontal bars in the upper right corner, then click the help icon (question mark in the circle). Select About Firefox. (On macOS, “About Firefox” is under the “Firefox” menu.) The page or popup that appears indicates that your browser is already up-to-date or is showing the upgrade process.

(Note: Mozilla’s new background update process for Firefox, introduced in April, is enabled in version 90, but only on Windows. As usual, turning this feature on will only allow some users. Will start.)

Unblock Facebook login

In the jump to version 89 in June, Mozilla provided a significantly tweaked user interface (UI), formerly codenamed “Proton”. Mozilla advertised this change as an important look and feel review, stating that it was “designed to get you back” to the ever-declining open source browser.

Not surprisingly, after a major upgrade, the follow-up Firefox 90 was relatively sparse about new shiny features aimed at seducing users to abandon their rivals.

One of Firefox 90’s expensive items, measured by Mozilla’s own promotional activities, was a fairly minor enhancement to the browser’s anti-tracking defenses. Previously, anti-tracking automatically blocked login scripts that were triggered when a user clicked on the Google or Facebook options to register or sign in to the site.

In Firefox 90, the anti-tracking dubbed SmartBlock “reacts by quickly unblocking the Facebook login script just in time for sign-in to go smoothly,” said a privacy and security web compatibility engineer. Thomas Wisniewski and Arthur Edelstein, Senior Product Managers, said. ,Respectively. That is, the normal block is temporarily unblocked for enough time to authenticate, at which point the block is resumed and protected while the user is traveling to other websites.

The new behavior occurs when the user is in a private window.

It seems strange that Mozilla, which boasts a privacy stance, and more specifically a blocking tracker, has decided to launch this feature on Facebook, which has a reputation for privacy and tracking.

Background update, but Windows only

The background update announced by Mozilla in April finally appeared in Firefox 90 for Windows users.

Prior to version 90, Firefox was updated only while the browser was running. Like its rivals like Chrome and Edge, Firefox looked for pending updates and upgrades at startup and downloaded them in the background. However, the update or upgrade did not actually install until the browser was restarted. Therefore, users who leave Firefox open indefinitely or spend weeks between system restarts are unsafe, even if the patched edition is available and already on their machine. You may be running a version.

Starting with Firefox 90 on Windows, the browser will check for updates every 7 hours when not in use.

As usual, Mozilla rolls out this feature in stages, so not everyone will notice it right away. However, the user can enable this feature from the about: config pane. Instructions for doing so can be found here.

It’s not our fault!

Elsewhere in Firefox 90, Mozilla has added diagnostic tools to its Windows version. Users can access it by typing about: third-party in the address bar and pressing Enter or Return.

According to Mozilla, some software, including Firefox, loads the code into the browser. “Sometimes these applications load harmful modules that cause Firefox crashes, poor performance, or compatibility issues,” Mozilla claimed.

Mozilla seemed most interested in users who didn’t blame Firefox for the issues actually caused by these freeload modules. “You may not be aware that a malicious or unexpected module is loaded, which can lead to issues that look like Firefox issues,” Mozilla added.

The next version, Firefox 91, will be released on August 10th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.computerworld.com/article/3251749/whats-in-the-latest-firefox-update-90-unblocks-facebook-sign-ins-updates-in-background.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos