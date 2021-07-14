Ambitious plan to get companies like Google and Amazon to pay more taxes: CNBC After Hours





MacKenzie Sigalos, CNBC Business News

Inflation is accelerating today, but businesses are making record profits. So what does the stock market care about? In addition, the world’s most powerful governments want the world’s most powerful companies to pay more taxes. And finally, Tesla CEO Elon Musk concludes his testimony in a proceeding that could cost him billions of dollars. I will explain the reason. I’m Mackenzie Cigarosnow from CNBC’s San Francisco office. This is CNBC After Hour.

Stocks ended the day in full deficit. But they didn’t start that way. The consumer price index, an important inflation report, was hotter than expected and stock prices fell throughout the day. At the same time, the earnings season began significantly as major banks such as Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan reported higher-than-expected profits on Wall Street. In fact, many on Wall Street expect corporate profits to exceed Goldman and JP Morgan’s expectations this quarter. But the most powerful governments in the world want their cuts. Last weekend, representatives of the world’s 20 largest economies gathered in Venice, Italy, to make a major change in government taxation on companies operating around the world, primarily major tech companies such as Amazon, Google and Facebook. I have set out the details of. The 20 groups, or G-20 meetings for short, were held after 130 countries agreed to a proposal from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. CNBC Digital’s Natalie Zhang digs deeper into this story. please look.

Natalie Chan, CNBC Business News

The G20’s chief financial officer is one step closer to rewriting global tax law. The 130 most powerful economies in the world have approved a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15%. The minimum tax rate, called Amazon Tax, is intended for profitable businesses that pay low taxes.

Jeff Cox, CNBC Business News

The timing now is very interesting. This is because the profit season of the company is approaching. And that’s when we can not only see what the profits and profits of a company are, but also hear from the CEO and tell them where they think the future is heading. So this would be good to note that people like Jamie Dimon talk for JP Morgan this week and listen as they talk about what their structure will look like.

Jennifer Bruin, Professor of Accounting, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

This proposed global minimum tax system has many issues that need to be addressed. In effect, what it does is undermines the ability of each jurisdiction to encourage investment in the region. So even if you’re planning in Delaware, U.S. companies are concerned about investing in and leveraging existing legislation provided to encourage investment, resulting in the world’s lowest tax. This is because it can violate it. .. They actually invest these global minimum taxes, rather than being legally enforced by the state to help local businesses build more and motivate them to hire more people. You have to think carefully about whether or not you will hurt.

Natalie Chan, CNBC Business News

Countries with low corporate tax rates, such as Ireland, are still refugees. To stop race to the bottom, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen supported a two-pillar plan. The first pillar is to change the way large global companies are taxed based on where they sell their services rather than where they are headquartered. The second pillar is the world’s lowest tax rate of 15%. The G20 requires all countries to participate by October, when the final approval of the world’s minimum tax transactions will take place.

MacKenzie Sigalos, CNBC Business News

OK. It’s time for today’s number round.

The first is 5.4. Prices for daily necessities such as milk, eggs and gas are rising at the fastest pace in nearly 13 years. The consumer price index, which measures such things, rose 5.4% in June. Now, the significant increase in CPI is mainly due to the prices of used cars and trucks. They soared 10.5% in June. And that is in line with this story that the surge in inflation is temporary, not damaging to the economy, but due to strong consumer demand.

Next $ 2 billion. Elon Musk has just finished his testimony in a Delaware court after spending about nine hours at a witness stand. Tesla’s CEO defended the acquisition of SolarCity for $ 2.6 billion in 2016. The testimony was part of a proceeding from shareholders claiming that the acquisition was actually a bailout for SolarCity. If Musk loses the proceedings, he may have to pay more than $ 2 billion. However, because the proceeding is a so-called derivative suit, the proceeds may be sent to Tesla rather than the investor who sued the company. That is, if they win. In court, Musk denied that he had pressured Tesla’s board to buy SolarCity, and that the company could have raised its own funding.

And finally, five. After taking a break for Covid-19 last year, CNBC’s Top States for Business is back and a new winner is born. Virginia took the top spot with the state’s fifth victory. The Top States for Business survey ranks all 50 states based on metrics such as education, workforce, infrastructure, and business costs. What is the main reason behind Virginia’s victory? education. Its powerful public school system and elite-level universities provide businesses with a highly educated workforce there. Approximately 40% of Virginia workers have a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Visit cnbc.com, download the CNBC app and check out the rest of the Top State for Business Rankings. That’s it for CNBC after business hours. I’ll be back here every Tuesday and Thursday. So be sure to catch us.

