The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N packs a 276 hp turbocharged punch





I love Elantra wearing Hyundai’s N-specific blue.

Hyundai

We’re excited about the new Elantra N since Hyundai unleashed us on a prototype late last year. Making its worldwide debut on Tuesday, N stuffs the same shit and half violence of the Velostar Natchback with all the style and sophistication of Hyundai’s redesigned Elantra sedan.

Below the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine that delivers 276 horsepower and 289 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels. Hyundai offers both 6-speed manual and 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions with automatic rev matching. The latter comes with Velostar’s weird-named N-Grinshift feature, like Porsche’s Sport Response button-pressing it instantly gives you 286 horsepower. Equipped as such, the Elantra N can accelerate to 62mph in just 5.3 seconds on its way to a top speed of 155mph. There is also launch control. Awesome.

The limited slip differential manages the power of the front axle, and the 245/35 series Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires provide ample grip in all four corners. Behind the N-only 19-inch wheels, there’s a bigger brake, and everything in this car is fully reinforced. The suspension is stiffer, the steering ratio is faster, and there are several selectable drive modes, including a full-on N performance setting accessed by the large blue button on the steering wheel.

The large infotainment screen and digital gauge cluster give the Elantra N a premium look.

Hyundai

Speaking of that helm, it’s small in diameter, has a nice, thick rim, and has a bright red engine start button in the lower right section. Elsewhere in the cabin, the N features a more generously enhanced sports seat, an Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 10.3 inch touchscreen infotainment system with some N-specific performance pages. Get all the same infotainment technology as standard Elantra, including. .. The Elantra N should also have plenty of driver assistance technology, but we have to wait for the details of the official US specs to be announced later this year.

Outside, the Elantra N definitely looks like that part. It has a large engraved front fascia, a bright red side sill extension and a small rear wing. The prominent diffuser houses a larger exhaust pipe and has a variable exhaust system. It’s completely expected to snap, crackle and pop like Veloster N.

However, Hyundai says that the Elantra comes with what is called the N Sound Equalizer. According to the automaker, this is a virtual engine sound that not only provides the driving sound of Hyundai Motorsport, such as the sound of a TCR race car, but also has an equalizer function, which gives the driver a personal preference. With that in mind, you can adjust the details of each range (crying, throat, bass). ”Hyundai says,“ This allows the driver to hear a more realistic and dynamic engine sound while driving. ” However, fake noise is still fake noise.

Hyundai hasn’t released official pricing, but expects it to start at around $ 35,000, which is more expensive than the Velostar N but cheaper than its competitors such as the Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf R. .. Look for the 2022 Elantra N, which will be launched first, but will hit the US coast in the not too distant future. I can’t wait.

