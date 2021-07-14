Twitter’s “Reply to Tweet” setting is now different than before and can now be changed even after publishing a statement.





Twitter’s “Reply to Tweet” setting or “Change Who Can Reply” can now be adjusted even after the tweet has been published, so the functionality has been upgraded. This is a powerful tool compared to previous features. This is because you can limit the conversation to those who are following or tagged and turn it off for those who dislike social media or trolls.

(Photo: Twitter via screenshot)

There is a lot of controversy on Twitter that social media users want to change, and there is a lot of controversy about platform privacy to make users safe and secure.

“Change who can reply” upgrade Twitter settings

A recent statement by Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) allows users to change who can and cannot reply to a particular tweet or conversation even after publishing the tweet. This is part of Twitter’s campaign for online safety and security, even though you’re using your platform on social media, and applies to everyone who uses the platform.

The social media company said, “Your tweet = your space.” This means a recent update aimed at giving you more control over your social media profile.

This option is in the 3-dot drop-down menu that appears for certain tweets that users tweak or restrict from others.

Your Tweet = Your Space. You can now change who you can reply to even after tweeting. https://t.co/rNWJk6zWTr pic.twitter.com/3HFSjAotg7

— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 13, 2021

Potentially, this will help keep people away who aren’t part of the conversation, or it won’t do anything important to the thread the author is trying to spread. It also helps prevent trolls and spam accounts from getting cluttered and threads sending unwanted information.

Also, you can only target users who are tagged or mentioned in your tweets, and you are restricted from “pushing in” even other users that you follow.

Also read: Jack Dorsey Square is building a “hardware wallet” for major cryptocurrencies

“Reply to Tweet” may not be for everyone anymore

Previously, settings could only be changed before the tweet was published. This means that after you publish a Tweet, if the settings are published to all users, they will not have control over who will reply.

This new conversation experience is here for everyone! When composing a tweet[全員が返信できる]Tap to change who can reply.

I was just starting out with features that help me feel safer tweets and have more meaningful conversations. Details: https: //t.co/gWspbKs5SG pic.twitter.com/K0VLQ09ikP

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 11, 2020

New features allow authors to block people who feel rude or not contributing to a conversation, especially when there is a buzz in the discussion. On the other hand, this can keep threads clean and open to anyone who is considered a colleague, friend, or acquaintance.

Will the new features help protect online personas?

Not only does Twitter’s new features protect online personas, it also helps keep threads clean and open only to those who follow or mention in conversation.

This can be especially useful in threads discussing large topics such as health issues in the COVID-19 pandemic and discussing new research.

Related article: Twitter added blue checkmark validation to multiple fake accounts-how did they trick the process?

This article is owned by TechTimes

Isaiah Richard Screenplay Work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtimes.com/articles/262826/20210713/twitter-reply-tweet-settings-now-change-even-publishing-statement-unlike-before.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos