Emerging technology “Sputnik Moment” requires cooperation between the private and public sectors





In 1957, we experienced a technical earthquake in the launch of Sputnik by the Russians. It was a mess that we didn’t expect to come, but it brought about a dramatic change in the way world leaders prioritize science and technology policy.

This seismic event prompted an unprecedented national commitment to the US space program and federal investment in science and technology that we continue to build as a nation. In less than 12 years, the United States flagged the moon and paid a down payment for its future as a technology leader.

These strategic national investments have spurred decades of innovation and enabled today’s digital innovation. They also established a strong position in the United States as an innovation innovator, bringing long-term rewards in aviation, microelectronics, telecommunications, navigation and more. However, the priority changed on the way. Federal spending on infrastructure, research and development (R & D), and investment in education and training fell from 6% of GDP in the 1960s to 2% of GDP by 2018. As a result, US technical leadership in some areas is no longer lost. Given the.

Over the past year, we have experienced our Sputnik moments. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a technical earthquake that caught many of us with flat feet. It was an awakening call that reminded us of the importance of connectivity and made us aware that access to digital tools and infrastructure is uneven throughout our society. However, pandemics maximize human ingenuity, accelerate digital transformation of the U.S. and global economies, and are operated and operated by governments, healthcare providers, businesses of all sizes, academic institutions, and other organizations. I changed the method.

As the United States moves out of the pandemic, public and private sector leaders likewise need to be aware of the opportunities offered by emerging technologies. Other governments are competing to develop, deploy and lead future technologies. If you don’t invest in science and technology leadership, you’ll fall behind.

The Atlantic Council’s GeoTech committee recently completed a 14-month in-depth bipartisan study with a set of recommendations on how governments should respond to the geopolitical impact of new technologies and data. To that end, we will give Congress and the leaders of the Biden administration a bold and strategic investment in domestic technology infrastructure and workforce so that the United States remains at the forefront of innovation and emerging technologies are a force for good. I call on you to do it. .. Policy makers on both sides of the aisle must be aware of the high stakes of today’s technological revolution.

Let’s start with people. In total, science, technology, engineering, math skills, and training support two-thirds (67%) of US work, 69% of US GDP, and $ 2.3 trillion in annual federal tax revenue. .. Still, unless Congress acts, the United States will face a shortage of about 3.4 million skilled technical workers by 2022, according to the National Academy of Science and Technology Medicine. We must invest in education and training and pursue smart immigration policies. To ensure that the American workforce has the skills to meet these needs.

Second, when it comes to key technologies, the United States currently lacks sufficient domestic capacity to produce state-of-the-art semiconductors. Policy makers have been rightly focused on making strategic investments to fill this gap in the supply chain. Congress has taken an important step by passing legislation that approves some incentives to enhance US semiconductor capabilities, but Congress still has to get the money it needs. Such necessary funding is not about corporate welfare, but about funding it to ensure a resilient supply chain that allows the United States to withstand future turmoil pandemics and the like. Congressmen should accomplish this without delay.

Third, staying at the forefront of innovation requires more than revitalizing US manufacturing. We need to invest in digital infrastructure to power tomorrow’s smart factories and help us transition to a green economy. You need to leverage US strengths in R & D, high performance computing, and machine learning to optimize operations, increase energy efficiency, and leverage tools such as cloud platforms for supply chain management and security. Our government also needs to invest in modernizing its own IT infrastructure and adopting new technologies to provide better and faster services to the people of the United States.

Fourth, government and industry also need to modernize their approach to the future of space exploration. Over the next five years, there will be thousands more satellites in orbit to serve people around the world, including communications, navigation, agriculture, resource management, disaster monitoring, relief and security. With hundreds of actors and thousands of satellites operating between the Earth and the Moon, the risk of interference and collision is significant. The US Government needs to work with partner countries and the space industry on the agreements needed for safe operation in space.

Fifth, we must focus on partnerships. Government and technicians work together to better navigate this digital landscape, foster confidence in tools that promote privacy, enhance data security, and rely more and more on navigating everyday life. In a way, we can improve the health and well-being of all people. ..

We need to build, fund and nurture this innovative flywheel to maintain US science and technology leadership and shape a better future for everyone.

We know the challenges we face and the opportunities in front of us. Now is the time to act.

David Bray is the Secretary-General of the Atlantic Council Committee on the Geopolitical Impact of New Technologies and Data. Business Insider has named him one of the 24 Americans to change the world.

Max Peterson is Vice President of the Worldwide Public Sector of Amazon Web Services.

