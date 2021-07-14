Apple wants up to 20% increase in new iPhone production in 2021





Apple Inc. has asked its suppliers to build 90 million next-generation iPhones this year. This is a significant increase from iPhone shipments in 2020.

The Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant has maintained a consistent level of approximately 75 million units in recent years in its first run from device launch to the end of the year. The upgraded forecast for 2021 suggests that the company is forecasting the launch of the first iPhone as the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine releases additional demand. The next iPhone is Apple’s second with 5G and is an important temptation to encourage users to upgrade.

People said this year’s update was more gradual than last year’s iPhone 12, emphasizing improvements in the processor, camera, and display, and asked not to name it because the plan wasn’t publicly available. Apple plans to update all current models, spanning the regular versions of the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch, and the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Pro models. All phones codenamed D16, D17, D63, and D64 will be announced in September, earlier than last October’s introduction, partly due to supply chain recovery.

At least one of the new versions will have an LTPO (Cold polycrystalline oxide) display that allows you to change the refresh rate based on the content being displayed. Apple has been using this technology on its Apple Watch for several years, allowing it to slow down the screen and extend battery life in certain situations, such as Always On mode. Oppo, OnePlus and Samsung Electronics Co. already have LTPO screens on their flagship mobile phones. The new iPhone with LTPO display uses IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) technology to improve power efficiency and responsiveness.

The design of the new Apple phone remains largely unchanged, but the company plans to reduce the size of the front camera and face unlock sensor cutouts or notches to better match its rivals. The company hopes to eventually completely remove the notch in future versions of the iPhone, and may reduce its size further next year.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.

Apple’s camera upgrades will focus on more advanced video recording features such as improved optical zoom. It also includes an upgraded system-on-chip built around the same 6 cores as the current A14 chip. The company has tested an in-display fingerprint scanner for this year’s device, but its features may not be visible to this generation.

Apple has asked its suppliers to build up to 90 million units, but the actual number could fall below that target by millions, one said. According to another person familiar with the strategy, the smartphone business sanctioned by Huawei Technologies Co. is a major driver of Apple’s increased shipment orders.

The ongoing chip shortage, which is undermining the operations of some global industries as a whole, is not expected to affect future iPhone production, some said. Apple is the largest customer of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a major chip maker, and due to its large orders, the launch of the new iPhone is an annual event planned months ago by suppliers across Asia. It has become.

Luxshare Precision Industry Co., a Chinese assembly partner, will play a bigger role this year after acquiring iPhone assembly equipment from Wistron Corp.

Assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. dominates the order for the 6.7-inch Pro Max model, splitting the 6.1-inch Pro with the Luxshare and the 6.1-inch regular iPhone with the Pegatron Corp. Pegatron will manufacture all 5.4 inch units.

In addition to the new iPhone, Apple will include a new MacBook Pro laptop with a custom Apple chip, a redesigned iPad mini and entry-tier iPad model, and an Apple Watch with an updated display for later this year. We are preparing some products of. Apple plans to start production of the new MacBook Pro in the third quarter after facing some issues related to the Mini LED screen that also challenged the launch of the latest iPad Pro.

To solve the MiniLED supply problem, Apple has adopted Luxshare to order MiniLED components, which are essential for the new MacBook Pro, and Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology Corp, which previously dominated orders for iPad Pro components. And split.

