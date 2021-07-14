Set Google Hangouts app to warn you that it’s about to quit





Writing Google Hangouts has been on the wall for some time, but soon Hangouts will start warning you about shutting down your app and migrating to chat.

About APK Insight: This “APK Insight” post decompiles the latest version of the application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When I decompiled these files (called APKs for Android apps), I saw various lines of code in the hints indicating potential future features. Please note that Google may or may not ship these features, and Google’s interpretation of what they are may be incomplete. However, enable something close to completion and show what it will look like when shipped. Keep that in mind and continue reading.

Hangouts “will end soon”

The final shutdown of Google’s Hangouts Classic has basically been confirmed since 2018, and the company is promoting Google Chat, formerly known as Hangouts Chat, as a de facto alternative. I will. Since then, Google has been steadily preparing to move Hangouts users to chat, either through a dedicated app or Gmail’s new Workspace for Individuals experience. Both keep all old messages.

Version 39 of the Google Hangouts app for Android, published from the Play Store, may be almost ready for Google to shut down the app properly. There are new preparations for displaying “promotions” in the app and we recommend switching from the old Hangouts app to Gmail or Google Chat.

It’s time to switch to chat

Hangouts will end soon, so switch to Google Chat now. Recent Hangouts conversations are ready for chat.

Hangouts will end soon, so switch to chat with Gmail now. Recent Hangouts conversations are ready in Gmail.

The messages you see are based on a variety of factors, including the size of your device and the availability of chat in Gmail. A similar warning will appear in the app as a “persistent nudge” so you can quickly remember to switch apps and get used to chatting.

Hangouts will end soon

Switch to chat with Gmail now and continue your Hangouts conversation with new features

The warning messages haven’t been published yet at the time of the latest update, but it seems that Google has code to roll them out after a date that hasn’t been decided yet. Currently, there is no official shutdown date for Hangouts in the app code, but these migration notifications are a clear step in that direction.

Hangouts and chat details:

