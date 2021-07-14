Doosan Mobility Innovation signs Europe’s first dealership agreement with FRP technology





Seoul, South Korea-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Dusan Mobility Innovation (DMI) is accelerating its plans to enter the European market with its first European dealers, FRP Advanced Technologies Aerospace & Defense, SL (FRP Tech.) I will.

FRP Tech. Is a professional drone sales and service provider, supporting innovative drone solutions and platforms for the private and military sectors. Especially FRP Tech. We plan to provide optimal solutions using DMI hydrogen drones for oil and gas companies and the military that require long-term durability.

The new dealer will enable DMI to sell and service its products to European customers.

DMI CEO Lee Du Sung will be able to enter the European market with high growth potential in collaboration with FRP Tech. Hydrogen drones are highly compatible with European environmental policies and provide long-term durability solutions. It is expected to be used in various fields.

In addition, FRP Tech. Francisco Requena Paredes, CEO of DMI, said DMI’s hydrogen drones could become a game changer in the commercial drone market over time. Hydrogen drones are likely to be used in a variety of areas, from wind farm inspection to public safety.

Meanwhile, according to the Teal Group, the European commercial drone market will reach $ 760 million in 2021 and will be partially permitted to fly BVLOS due to unification of EU regulations, so it will be about $ 1.8 billion in 2025. Is expected to grow into.

About Doosan Mobility Innovation

Doosan Mobility Innovation creates the world’s first commercialized hydrogen fuel cell system for drones. This provides a flight time of 2 hours, which is four times that of a battery drone. Durable DMI hydrogen drones are used in a variety of industrial areas such as utility inspection, delivery, environmental monitoring and public safety. Based on this green technology, DMI will successfully launch products in the United States, China and South Korea in 2019 and expand its business globally.

About FRP Advanced Technologies Aerospace & Defense, SL

FRP is a consulting and engineering company that integrates unmanned aviation system (UAS) technology into the core of its business for its clients to add know-how to its eco-sustainable vision of introducing hydrogen as a fuel to help eliminate the carbon footprint. .. .. FRP supports clients for embedding aerial platforms with specific ad hoc engineering, payload integration, and AI solutions that provide innovation to the private and military sectors.

