FIFA 22 release date, trailer, hypermotion, and everything you know so far





FIFA 22 is, of course, the next big game of the annual sports brand from Electonic Arts and EA Sports.

This year is promised to be a big year for FIFA. The developers will not only advance the game’s “massive year of innovation”, but will also make some important changes to the football formulas that players have made. As the series enters its second year with the new generation of PS5 and Xbox Series X / S hardware, we’ll want to see it for years.

Kylian Mbappe will be on the cover of FIFA 22, and this is the second time she’s on the cover of a FIFA game. Why? He is one of the hottest players right now. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only other players to have won the honor of appearing on two covers in a row so far.

FIFA 22 Release Date, Platform, Price

So when will FIFA 22 be released? FIFA 22 will be released on October 1, 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and Switch.

There are different editions of the game. The Standard Edition will revert to 59.99 / $ 59.99 (you can get 10% off that price by pre-ordering the game before it goes on sale).

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition is priced at 89.99 / $ 89.99 and comes with many additional features such as 4 days Early Access, Ones to Watch player, 4600 FIFA points, FUT Heroes player if pre-ordered before August 11th. To do.

Perhaps the most controversial thing about how EA will roll out the game this year is that it can’t be upgraded to the next generation version of FIFA 22 for free. With FIFA 21, you can purchase any version of the game and upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X / S for free (if you own it on a compatible platform).

In FIFA 22, only Ultimate Edition comes with dual entitlements (according to the EA FAQ).

Dual entitlement is only available if you have purchased FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition. The standard edition of FIFA 22 does not include dual entitlements. This means that if you buy the FIFA 22 Standard Edition on your PS4 and later upgrade to the PS5, you’ll need to buy the PS5 version of the game to play, the publisher says.

Keep this in mind if you upgrade your game version in the future.

FIFA 22 trailer

So far, I’ve only seen one trailer for this year’s game entry. The official rebirth trailer shared the first information we saw about an unprecedented amount of high quality human movement data in the game and was captured from 22 soccer players playing the game. We have debuted a new hypermotion animation system that boasts over 4,000 new animations based on data.

Check it out below.

What’s new in FIFA 22?

FIFA 22 is considered the first version of a properly released game on next-generation consoles (rather than just working better with them). In short, EA was able to make some tweaks to the gameplay system.

For example, EA outlined a new AI system for goalkeepers that enables more reliable and realistic shot stops with more “human” decision making. Goals have a personality that reacts differently when under pressure.

The physics of the ball was also taken up. “Adjusted parameters such as speed, swivel, drag, drag, ground friction, rolling friction, etc. mean that every touch, trap, shot, volley, pass, dribble looks real, moves and flies. EA insists. However, let’s see how it behaves in the final game.

Explosive Sprint gives you more control over the rapid burst of energy from the player, making both touch attack and defense more dynamic.

The FIFA 22 gameplay trailer will be unveiled on July 20th as part of EA Play Live Spotlight.

