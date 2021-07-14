Austin Tech’s Future 5





Indeed, the latest initiatives by Tesla, Apple and Google in the industry tend to dominate the field of tech news, and for good reason. Still, only big guns bring innovation to this sector.

To highlight up-and-coming startups, BuiltIn has launched The Future 5 at eight major technology hubs in the United States. Each quarter, each of these hubs has five tech startups, nonprofits, or entrepreneurs who may be working on the next big thing:

Austin’s tech scene has grown rapidly over the past few years, with some well-known companies moving to the region and opening local offices such as Oracle, Tesla and Trip Actions. But what about newcomers? From hair care innovations to fitness apps and teletherapy, Silicon Hills has a lot of tech startups to talk about.

Built In spoke with a handful of these local transformants. It is clear that these entrepreneurs are the future of Austin.

Blended Sense co-founders Georgia Elizondo, Albert Baez and Abigail Rose Baez. | Photo: Blend Sense

The need for businesses to stand out is greater than ever. Branding and timing become important as competition intensifies and companies turn online to attract new customers. However, finding talented photographers and videographers is often expensive and time consuming for mom and pop businesses. That’s why Albert Baez, Abigail Rose Baez, and Georgena Elizondo launched Blended Sense.

Founded in 2019, Blended Sense uses algorithms to connect photographers, videographers and other creatives with local small businesses in need of digital assets. Blended Sense is a new approach to production, Elizondo told BuiltIn.

The overall vision here is to revitalize these creative communities and stimulate their local economies.

She said we wanted to call it a new kind of production because you had a production industry, a content industry, somewhere in the middle of creating a new path and building that new path. It was.

Prior to launching the startup, Albert Baez worked as a salesman, Abigail Rose Baez was an actress, and Elizondo was a photographer. Both Abigail Rose Baez and Elizondo struggled to find a stable job, and Albert Baez realized that there was no company or product focused on producing assets for small businesses.

So Albert Baez, President of Blended Sense, built a platform where all pre-production and post-production take place on the platform, including creative matching using matching algorithms. And all of it is run by an internal producer who acts as a creative liaison between small business owners and creative professionals.

Blended Sense not only connects creatives with local businesses, but also allows businesses to store, tag, and label content on a single dashboard, making it easy to find when you need it.

The overall vision here is to revitalize these creative communities and stimulate the local economy by keeping jobs locally, Albert Baez said.

Blended Sense has 15 employees and paid more than 250,000 creatives in 2020. The startup is currently serving Austin and Dallas / Fort Worth and will soon be launched in New York City and Miami.

Clusiv platform. | Photo: ClusivClusiv (E-learning)

Lukas Simianer found his call when the company he worked for was being accused of not complying with Americans with Disabilities Acts. Software engineer Simianer has joined the help. He put his blind stepfather on his salary and began working with him to find and resolve code breaks. This gave rise to the idea of ​​Clusiv, an e-learning platform with job-specific training for the visually impaired.

Simiana told the built-in that engineering for people with disabilities isn’t too difficult. Understanding it in a digital experience requires empathy and insight. What really spurred this whole business was that my stepfather looked at me and he said, Luke, for the first time in my life, I felt intellectually valuable because I lost sight. I will.

Prior to Clusiv, Simianer said training for the visually impaired was direct and did not teach how to use complex systems. The company’s first vocational training program, launched in November, will focus on sales developers.

We aim to be the first technology company to truly bring together the visually impaired and the armed forces of the visually impaired and become their solution house.

This young startup has 12 employees, including 7 visually impaired engineers. To date, Clusiv has raised money from startup contests such as Austin Young Chambers Fast Start Social Impact Pitch and Rice University Veterans Business Battles. Simiana said he plans to raise the seed round in the future.

We aim to be the first technology company to actually bring together the visually impaired and the armed forces of the visually impaired and become their solution house.

Expressive co-founders Leanne Sherred and Nick Barbara. | Photo: Expressible

Leanne Sherred, Nick Barbara and Spencer Magloff have launched Expressable, an online speech therapy provider for children, with the goal of increasing access to speech therapy and reducing cost barriers. Founded in late 2019, the Expressables platform matches children and families with licensed speech therapists, enabling regular sessions between the three parties. The platform also has out-of-session synchronization support and techniques.

After all, this whole concept of parental involvement and education is an important factor we want to crack down on in the industry, Expressables CEO Barbara told BuiltIn. There have been decades of research to show in speech therapy that the most effective way to improve pediatric outcomes is to involve parents. However, the industry has many structural constraints and is placed in a traditional setting, which I think is hampering the type of innovation in this area.

Expressable has grown rapidly last year as more people turned to telemedicine for a pandemic. Last year’s growth proved the need for Expressable and the need to continue building and expanding the platform, said Sherred, a speech therapist and chief clinical officer of the company.

Expressable currently offers a subscription-based model where customers pay at their own expense, but wants to move to commercial and public insurance. Over the next few months, the company will partner with insurance companies in New York, Florida, Texas and California to offer pediatric speech therapy sessions.

After all, this whole concept of parental involvement and education is an important factor we want to crack down on in the industry.

Expressables’ 70-person team has served thousands of individuals and families since its inception. According to Barbara, the company raised $ 4.5 million in seed rounds in May, doubling its workforce and Expressablesapp. Startups are actively hiring SLPs and content developers.

We really believe in this model of asynchronous support as a way to facilitate the carry-over of skills learned in treatment. According to Barbara, he wanted to invest in technology and content development to really solve this problem of how to fully realize that vision and educate parents as effectively as possible. There are many parents who have a lot of time to devote themselves to learning these techniques, but there are also many parents who are really tight on their schedule, and we know how to make this learning familiar. You need to be very good at understanding those types of families as much as possible to influence the types we want.

Kanthaka’s founder and CEO, Sylvia Kampshoff. | Photo: Kantaka

When Sylvia Kampshoff moved to the United States in 2014, she worked crazy as a lawyer, but had little schedule flexibility. Still, she wanted to stay fit with the help of a personal trainer. After failing to find a trainer to fit his busy schedule, Kampshoff came up with his own solution, Kanthaka, an app-based platform that allows you to schedule personal trainers and yoga instructors.

[I] I couldn’t find a simple scheduling tool for the scrutinized trainer, Kampshoff told the built-in in an email. My only option at the time was to hire a trainer at a large box gym. I didn’t have the flexibility to move session times or try different trainers until I found what I liked, and I had only one fixed time slot per day. Also, the cancellation was not client friendly and I spent a lot of time traveling to the gym and lost the money to pay the gym membership in addition to the personal training fee. I couldn’t stop thinking that there should be a better way to make one-on-one training affordable and accessible to everyone.

I couldn’t stop thinking that there should be a better way to make one-on-one training affordable and accessible to everyone.

Kampshoff started working in Kantaka in 2017. Currently, the company is headquartered in Houston and Austin and has scrutinized trainers in 15 cities. One-on-one sessions can be held at the gym at home, in the park, or in the apartment, without having to pay for gym membership. Virtual sessions are also available.

According to Kampshoff, we want to make training as easy and flexible as possible so that we can cancel and move the session at least 3 hours before the session.

To date, Kantaka has sold over 12,000 personal training and one-on-one yoga sessions, with approximately 1,000 clients.

According to Kampshoff, our major goal is to hold 10,000 personal training sessions each month within the next year and expand to all major cities in the United States. We are considering raising the institutional round by the end of the year so that we can reach our growth goals.

Meanwhile, Kantaka is actively raising funds through crowdfunding campaigns. The funds from the campaign will be used for marketing activities and to expand the company’s 15-person team. Startups are actively hiring 27 positions.

Kanthaka’s future plans include expansion to Seattle, Philadelphia and Denver by August. Ultimately, Kampshoff said he wanted to create an overall platform for those who want to live longer, happier and healthier lives.

Remane co-founders Ariel Lee and D’azhane Cook. | Photo: Remane

As technology continues to advance, data seems to permeate our daily lives. The data was used to customize skin care products and now, thanks to Remane, hair care routines are used.

Remane is a data-driven membership-based hair care platform. Members answer questions about their hair, their hair goals, and their current routine. This data is then used to map the biology of the customer’s hair and provide customized routines and product suggestions. A free Remane account gives customers access to basic hair care information and snoops on suggested routines. Members upgrade for $ 60 a year or $ 7 a month to access over 30 hair care guides, full access to customized regimens with optional text alerts, and Remane group chat for additional advice. You can also receive access to.

Our goal is not just to evaluate, but to comprehensively examine hair care and hair health. Is your hair dull or shiny today?

The Austin-based startup was launched in 2019 when co-founders Ariel Lee and Dazhane Cook attended the University of Texas.

Hair has always been a big part of my identity. Lee told the built-in that he had hair of every color he could imagine, from purple to pink, green and blue. When I first came to college, it was very stressful to learn how to style hair when I had to go to a hairdresser when I used to want to get my hair straightened. I remember.

In the product management class, Lee and Dazhane had to market their business ideas. After discussing their hair problems, they came up with the idea of ​​Remane. Currently, the company has 100 active users, mainly used by black women between the ages of 18 and 35. These women are already shaking their natural hair or experimenting with becoming natural.

Lee and Dazhane work part-time in Remane, but hope to work full-time in the future.

Our goal is not just to evaluate, but to comprehensively examine hair care and hair health. Does your hair look dull or shiny today, Lee said. Our ultimate goal is to do this full-time, extend it to $ 1 billion enterprises, fill the data industry gap within the hair care product category, and get more hair care from real users. Is to be able to obtain information on. Needs, not qualitative marketing or trends.

