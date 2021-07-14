The broken Steam version of Automata has finally been fixed





NieR: Automata PC port was a disaster. I wrote that ridiculous headline, so NieR: Automata hasn’t been patched to the PC yet. And when Square Enix doesn’t seem to want (or can’t) fix it, fans create a patch to fix it. NieR: Automata Graphics.

And it’s back in 2017! It’s 2021 and the game hasn’t been updated yet, but the game pass was released along the way and Square Enix was finally forced to act. The Steam version of the patch was released in April, but without a release date, fans were impatient again and wondered when Square Enix would fix it.

What Square Enix calls the Steam patch is scheduled for release on July 15th and turned out to be this week. This will try and fix … well, all sorts of things:

Borderless video settings have been implemented. The Fidelity FXCAS function has been added. The system will detect if HDR is activated in the Windows display settings and will automatically boot into HDR mode if it is activated. Antialiasing Adjustments Approximately 270 UI textures such as icons, backgrounds, and UI elements now support 4K resolution. The bitrate has been improved and all pre-rendered cutscenes have been adjusted to play at 60FPS and display in the correct aspect ratio without stretching. picture. A new Global Illumination feature has been implemented. This can be set to three different levels. The rendering target for high, medium, and low ambient occlusion and bloom effects has been changed to dynamic resolution based on the game resolution. You can now switch the display mode of recently selected screenshots, such as between full screen mode and window mode. If you press Alt + Enter at the same time, the mouse cursor disappears when using the gamepad controller between borderless mode and window mode. The frame rate is stable at 60 FPS by default. Other stability-related fixes have also been implemented.

It should have been there or was working at launch. It’s a shame that fans had to wait four years for this, and all the while they had to use community-created workarounds instead of official support.

